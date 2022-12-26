Favorite pix of women & LGBTQ performers who rocked North Texas in 2022

As KXT’s visual journalist Jessica Waffles sifted through the hundreds of images she shot in 2022, she noticed that many, many of them were women or LGBTQ performs. Below, you’ll find a collection of her favorites.

1. Jada Pinkette Fox at the Dallas Pride Music Festival

Jada Pinkette Fox delivered a heartfelt performance in front of over a thousand captivating listeners at the Dallas Pride Music Festival, bringing myself and others to tears. Thankful for the opportunity to witness this special moment.

See: Dallas Pride article & photos on KXT

2. Esteromance at Ruins

This performance was one of my favorite of the year. It was lively, well-structured and a dynamic visual presence. Getting to see this double female-led band own their music was in Dallas was a stand-out experience of 2022.

See: Esteromance article & photos on KXT

3. Maya Piata live at Trees for Deep Ellum 100

Maya Piata gave a strong performance at Trees for the Deep Ellum 100 live album recording celebrating Deep Ellum’s 150th Anniversary. Attendees of the show will have access to the digital copy of the live vinyl record that was recorded to immortalize the event with songs from each performing act of the show.

See: Deep Ellum 100 article & photos on KXT

4. DEZORAH at Cheapsteaks for Indie-Rock Latin America

It’s always a treat to see DEZORAH’s raw energy on stage. Front woman Danica Salazar has a command of the stage that entrances the audience. Watch an intimate live session with DEZORAH on KXT.

See: Indie-Rock Latin America article, video & photos on KXT

5. SASAMI on the Public Radio Day Stage at SXSW

SASAMI’s unique sound and performance had the whole room in the Public Radio Day Stage at SXSW packed with listeners. The costumes and intentional movement gave her set an edge that was like a gravitational pull to the stage.

See: SXSW article & photos on KXT

6. MATTIE at The Wild Detectives

MATTIE’s 1-hour set was a visual and sonic journey, a complete story from start to finish. Through use of narration-style recordings, choreography and intentional messaging, MATTIE creates a world of their own on stage. It is a fresh, unique and jaw-dropping experience of the avant-garde.

See: MATTIE article, video, & photos on KXT

7. Momma’s sold out show at Three Links

The way Momma’s genuine talent came through in a live setting at Three Links was a testament to the band’s rise to stardom. The core of creativity can be felt in the way they present themselves on stage.

See: Momma’s article & photos on KXT

8. Helium Queens at MASS for Psychedelic Panther

The Helium Queens always show up on stage with a unique presence, message and graceful flair. The Psychedelic Panther event featured over 20 bands over 3-days, and the panther head projection art installation was made by James Benjamin Maker.

See: Psychedelic Panther article & photos on KXT

9. Lorena Leigh at Dallas Arboretum

Lorena Leigh’s upbeat “cowgirl mermaid” style stands out among the crowd, including in this photo from her set at the Dallas Arboretum in July. Leigh’s indie pop music showcases her ukulele songwriting, featuring thoughtful lyrics about empathy, nostalgia and self-love.

See: Lorena Leigh article & photos on KXT

10. Seratones at SXSW Public Radio Day Stage

The Seratones played at SXSW this year on the Public Radio Day Stage, closing out the show after Wet Leg, Yard Act and SASAMI. This photo was one of my favorites from the whole week, capturing a moment of serenity on stage.

See: SXSW Public Radio Day Stage article & photos on KXT

Jessica Waffles is a freelance photographer/videographer and regular contributor to KXT.

Our work is made possible by our generous, music-loving members. If you like how we lift up local music, consider becoming a KXT sustaining member right here.