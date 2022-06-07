Celebrating inclusivity at Dallas Pride Music Festival

Two people in colorful rainbow outfits

Julien Larios and Allie Crownover celebrate Dallas Pride Music Festival with colorful outfits. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Dallas saw the beginning of Pride Month in full swing this past weekend, with the Dallas Pride Music Festival kicking off the festivities on Saturday June 4.

People of all ages, sizes and colors showed up to celebrate the joy of inclusivity at Fair Park. Featuring performances on 5 stages by members of the LGBTQ+ community, the event was large and well-attended. Thousands of people gathered to support the spirit of the occasion, many taking the opportunity to dress up in their most colorful outfits, wear all kinds of LGBTQ+ flags as capes while walking around and braving the Texas heat.

Several vendors sold large hand fans that could be seen by the dozen in the crowd, either waving for heat relief or rhythmically open/close clacking to the beats of the music.

A sense of hope and love was apparent at the festival. The significance of the privilege it was to attend the event was not lost on the crowd. Many cried during Jada Pinkette Fox‘s performance, which featured historical images of the struggles of the gay community in America, reminding us that we have come far but still have much further to go.

If you’d like to learn more about the movement, visit the Dallas Pride website.

A group of friends standing in front of inflated letters that spell "#PRIDE"

Attendees lined up for their turn to take photos with inflatable rainbow art installations during the music festival. Photo: Jessica Waffles

A woman singing on stage

Lorelei K performs at the Dallas Pride Music Festival 2022. Photo: Jessica Waffles

A line of colorful vendor booths

Vendors were set up throughout the festival grounds, offering colorful creations. Many were proudly owned by LGBTQ+ small business owners and allies. Photo: Jessica Waffles

A performer in drag in front od a large seated crowd

Layla LaRue performs inside the Centennial Hall at Fair Park during Dallas Pride 2022. Photo: Jessica Waffles

A performer in a neon yellow dress performs while walking through an audience

Layla LaRue has gained many titles and awards in her performance career, including Miss Gay USofA
2004. Photo: Jessica Waffles

A man in a black cowboy hat sings on stage in front of an LED wall full of colorful stars

Kameron Ross performs on the main stage at Dallas Pride Music Festival 2022. Photo: Jessica Waffles

A full band and 3 dancers on stage

Kameron Ross’ performance included a small group of dancers on stage during select songs. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Three friends smiling and a puppy

Chad Pernalete, Margarita Rivera and Gustavo Pernalete enjoying the main stage at the Dallas Pride Music Festival 2022. Photo: Jessica Waffles

A performer on stage in a very sparkly dress

Marsha Dimes hosted the main event extravaganza at the Dallas Pride Music Festival called Live Out Proud. Photo: Jessica Waffles

A crowd full of colorful people

Thousands of attendees came out to enjoy Pride at Fair Park. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Performers on stage with a full festival crowd

Sisters-in-Action performed on the main stage during the Live Out Proud segment of Dallas Pride 2022. Photo: Jessica Waffles

A performer on the catwalk of a stage and a full festival crowd

A’keria C. Davenport from RuPaul’s Drag Race season 11 performed to an eager crowd at Dallas Pride 2022. Photo: Jessica Waffles

A performer on stage smiling with long hair blowing in the wind

Jada Pinkette Fox sings on the main stage at the Dallas Pride Music Festival 2022. Photo: Jessica Waffles

A performer on stage to large crowd

Shangela on stage during Dallas Pride 2022. Photo: Jessica Waffles

A large crowd watching a performer excitedly

Shangela is known for performances in RuPaul’s Drag Race and participation in HBO’s miniseries We’re Here. Photo: Jessica Waffles

