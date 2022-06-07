Celebrating inclusivity at Dallas Pride Music Festival
June 7, 2022 by Jessica Waffles
Julien Larios and Allie Crownover celebrate Dallas Pride Music Festival with colorful outfits. Photo: Jessica Waffles
Dallas saw the beginning of Pride Month in full swing this past weekend, with the Dallas Pride Music Festival kicking off the festivities on Saturday June 4.
People of all ages, sizes and colors showed up to celebrate the joy of inclusivity at Fair Park. Featuring performances on 5 stages by members of the LGBTQ+ community, the event was large and well-attended. Thousands of people gathered to support the spirit of the occasion, many taking the opportunity to dress up in their most colorful outfits, wear all kinds of LGBTQ+ flags as capes while walking around and braving the Texas heat.
Several vendors sold large hand fans that could be seen by the dozen in the crowd, either waving for heat relief or rhythmically open/close clacking to the beats of the music.
A sense of hope and love was apparent at the festival. The significance of the privilege it was to attend the event was not lost on the crowd. Many cried during Jada Pinkette Fox‘s performance, which featured historical images of the struggles of the gay community in America, reminding us that we have come far but still have much further to go.
If you’d like to learn more about the movement, visit the Dallas Pride website.
Attendees lined up for their turn to take photos with inflatable rainbow art installations during the music festival. Photo: Jessica Waffles
Lorelei K performs at the Dallas Pride Music Festival 2022. Photo: Jessica Waffles
Vendors were set up throughout the festival grounds, offering colorful creations. Many were proudly owned by LGBTQ+ small business owners and allies. Photo: Jessica Waffles
Layla LaRue performs inside the Centennial Hall at Fair Park during Dallas Pride 2022. Photo: Jessica Waffles
Layla LaRue has gained many titles and awards in her performance career, including Miss Gay USofA
2004. Photo: Jessica Waffles
Kameron Ross performs on the main stage at Dallas Pride Music Festival 2022. Photo: Jessica Waffles
Kameron Ross’ performance included a small group of dancers on stage during select songs. Photo: Jessica Waffles
Chad Pernalete, Margarita Rivera and Gustavo Pernalete enjoying the main stage at the Dallas Pride Music Festival 2022. Photo: Jessica Waffles
Marsha Dimes hosted the main event extravaganza at the Dallas Pride Music Festival called Live Out Proud. Photo: Jessica Waffles
Thousands of attendees came out to enjoy Pride at Fair Park. Photo: Jessica Waffles
Sisters-in-Action performed on the main stage during the Live Out Proud segment of Dallas Pride 2022. Photo: Jessica Waffles
A’keria C. Davenport from RuPaul’s Drag Race season 11 performed to an eager crowd at Dallas Pride 2022. Photo: Jessica Waffles
Jada Pinkette Fox sings on the main stage at the Dallas Pride Music Festival 2022. Photo: Jessica Waffles
Shangela on stage during Dallas Pride 2022. Photo: Jessica Waffles
Shangela is known for performances in RuPaul’s Drag Race and participation in HBO’s miniseries We’re Here. Photo: Jessica Waffles
Jessica Waffles is a freelance photographer/videographer and regular contributor to KXT.
