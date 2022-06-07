Dallas saw the beginning of Pride Month in full swing this past weekend, with the Dallas Pride Music Festival kicking off the festivities on Saturday June 4.

People of all ages, sizes and colors showed up to celebrate the joy of inclusivity at Fair Park. Featuring performances on 5 stages by members of the LGBTQ+ community, the event was large and well-attended. Thousands of people gathered to support the spirit of the occasion, many taking the opportunity to dress up in their most colorful outfits, wear all kinds of LGBTQ+ flags as capes while walking around and braving the Texas heat.

Several vendors sold large hand fans that could be seen by the dozen in the crowd, either waving for heat relief or rhythmically open/close clacking to the beats of the music.

A sense of hope and love was apparent at the festival. The significance of the privilege it was to attend the event was not lost on the crowd. Many cried during Jada Pinkette Fox‘s performance, which featured historical images of the struggles of the gay community in America, reminding us that we have come far but still have much further to go.

If you’d like to learn more about the movement, visit the Dallas Pride website.

