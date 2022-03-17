Indie-Rock Latin America moves audiences to dance at CheapSteaks

Indie-Rock Latin America 2022 was hosted on Sunday March 14, bringing artists from Mexico, Chile, Austin and North Texas to play at CheapSteaks in Deep Ellum. There was an air of Spring on the outdoor stage and the audience enjoyed the weather, the music and a small bonfire.

The event was put together by Chasquis Group, and included performances by Cayuga Allstars, Los Beckleys, DEZORAH, MAYTA, Elkin Pautt, Wired Sessions, The Tiarras, Making Movies, and DJ sets by Beat Rat and Mutemor.

The featured video here includes footage from the Wired Sessions set, where a small group of friends started a dance train that went in a circle around the dance floor, ultimately attracting most everyone in the space to follow and dance along.

Friendly and inviting, this event kept smiles on faces and bodies moving to the Latin influenced beats, creating a well-rounded night of music.

The Tiarras from Austin are a Mexican-American trio that pack a punch. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Wired Session from Chiles the closing set at CheapSteaks. Photo: Jessica Waffles

People take a group picture in front of the stage. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Elkin Pautt performs on the inside stage at CheapSteaks. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Danica Salazar performs in DEZORAH during Indie-Rock Latin America 2022. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Wired Sessions had the crowd dancing during their whole set. Photo: Jessica Waffles

This impromptu crowd surf moment happened during the Tiarras’ set. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Karina Moreno and Tito Strange dance during the Wired Sessions set. Photo: Jessica Waffles

The crowd gathered in anticipation during the beginning of DEZORAH’s set. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Dallas percussionist Nicholas Eugene Rothouse performed with Wired Sessions from Chile. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Danica Salazar always brings dancing to her stage performances. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Arturo Offutt-Garza and Caleb Danielle at Indie-Rock Latin America. Photo: Jessica Waffles

The Tiarras enchanted the crowd with their Cumbia music style. Photo: Jessica Waffles

The crowd danced in circles on the dance floor to the Latin beats. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Wired Sessions kept the energy up during their set. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Danica Salazar delivers ethereal vocals during DEZORAH’s set. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Nicholas Eugene Rothouse keeps a smile on his face as he makes Latin rhythms. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Music fans enjoying the Indie-Rock Latin America 2022 at CheapSteaks. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Wired Sessions from Chile. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Indie-Rock latin America was a blast. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Alex Mireles (Beat Rat) and friends having fun dancing during the Wired Session set. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Jessica Waffles is a freelance photographer/videographer and regular contributor to KXT. 

