Indie-Rock Latin America moves audiences to dance at CheapSteaks

Indie-Rock Latin America 2022 was hosted on Sunday March 14, bringing artists from Mexico, Chile, Austin and North Texas to play at CheapSteaks in Deep Ellum. There was an air of Spring on the outdoor stage and the audience enjoyed the weather, the music and a small bonfire.

The event was put together by Chasquis Group, and included performances by Cayuga Allstars, Los Beckleys, DEZORAH, MAYTA, Elkin Pautt, Wired Sessions, The Tiarras, Making Movies, and DJ sets by Beat Rat and Mutemor.

The featured video here includes footage from the Wired Sessions set, where a small group of friends started a dance train that went in a circle around the dance floor, ultimately attracting most everyone in the space to follow and dance along.

Friendly and inviting, this event kept smiles on faces and bodies moving to the Latin influenced beats, creating a well-rounded night of music.

Jessica Waffles is a freelance photographer/videographer and regular contributor to KXT.

