Panther heads and bubbles: the scene at Fort Worth’s Psychedelic Panther Festival

The Helium Queens gave a stellar performance at day 2 of the 3-day Psychedelic Panther Festival event. Photo: Jessica Waffles
This past weekend, Main at South Side in Fort Worth hosted the first annual Psychedelic Panther Festival. The event was held over 3 days, featuring 29 local bands on the lineup, including Celestial L’Amour, Uncle Toasty, Maestro Maya, Poems in Parenthesis, Phantomelo and more.
Conceived by Flow State frontman Joe Guzman, the idea developed into a collaborative effort. The festival’s mission is to bring together people from Fort Worth, Dallas and Denton and create a space that breaks down barriers of exclusivity among the music scene, cultivating the mindset of inclusivity.
“Everybody understands that it’s something way bigger and way outside of their own projects – something for the Fort Worth community. And I think that everybody can see how historic it could be, and how stronger it could come back years after,” Guzman said on the Funkytown Podcast hosted by Jeffery Lord. “It would be a cool little tradition to create where we’re merging the arts and the psychedelia and we’re getting in other artists that are not exactly psychedelic but might be psych-leaning and have those influences in their music.”
Ah Pook the Destroyer plays on the inside stage at day 2 of Psychedelic Panther Festival. Photo: Jessica Waffles
Radio Wore on the outside stage at the first annual Psychedelic Panther Festival. Photo: Jessica Waffles
The panther head art installation backdrop of the inside stage was created by James Benjamin Maker, who also created individualized projection mapping for each band with the assistance of John Thummel. You may recognize Maker’s work from the giant cowboy hat he made for the Denver Williams album release in December.
The outdoor stage backdrop was created by painters Trista Morris and Juan Cornejo, setting the vibe for all of the bands who would perform on the stage surrounded by the artisan vendor market.
The Fort Worth Roots Podcast mobile studio was set up recording interviews with various people involved with the event, including artists and producers. The show is designed to uplift Fort Worth creators and nonprofits.
James Benjamin Maker and John Thummel who put together the panther head art installation and projection mapping visuals were interviewed by Andrew Turner of Fort Worth Roots Podcast. (left to right) John Thummel, James Benjamin Maker, Andrew Turner. Photo: Jessica Waffles
Akachic Crystals had a booth in the outdoor artisan vendor section of the festival. Photo: Jessica Waffles
Carley Elsey enjoys The Prof. Fuzz 63 while wearing her mushroom psychedelia apparel. Photo: Jessica Waffles
Musicians and artists from all over the metroplex participated in the festival, including the band Sunbuzzed and artist Carley Elsey from Denton.
“The goal is to continuously build it and get even more visual artists and make it more interesting visually as well,” Guzman said on the Funkytown Podcast. Let’s hope this new tradition for North Texas psychedelia continues to bring people together.
The Prof. Fuzz 63 performs on the inside stage at Psychedelic Panther Festival. Photo: Jessica Waffles
Vintage Babes of Dallas had a booth for the first annual Psychedelic Panther Festival. Photo: Jessica Waffles
The Robot Bonfire brought great energy to the outdoor stage of Psychedelic Panther Festival. Photo: Jessica Waffles
Jason Davis of the The Robot Bonfire performs in front of the panther mural backdrop painted by Trista Morris and Juan Cornejo. Photo: Jessica Waffles
Visual artist Trista Morris in her booth in the outdoor artisan vendor section of the first annual Psychedelic Panther Festival. Photo: Jessica Waffles
Amanda Hand of Big Heaven plays the first annual Psychedelic Panther Festival. Photo: Jessica Waffles
Stephanie Benjamin has been a wonderful addition to Big Heaven, having joined the band almost a year ago. Photo: Jessica Waffles
Big Heaven performs on the inside stage on day 2 of the 3-day Psychedelic Panther Festival. Photo: Jessica Waffles
Siamese Hips are known for bringing their own light show, and this event was no exception as they closed down the outside stage on Saturday night at Psychedelic Panther Festival. Photo: Jessica Waffles
Secrecies lead singer Shawn Magill performs on day 2 of the Psychedelic Panther Festival. Photo: Jessica Waffles
Secrecies guitarist and backup singer Leah Lane plays on the inside stage. Photo: Jessica Waffles
Sharla Franklin of Helium Queens plays on stage. Photo: Jessica Waffles
Chelsey Danielle of Helium Queens.Photo: Jessica Waffles
Poppy Xander of Helium Queens surrounded by bubbles blown from the crowd. Photo: Jessica Waffles
Ellie Alonzo blows bubbles during the Helium Queens set. Photo: Jessica Waffles
Breathing Rainbow closed out the night on Saturday for the first annual Psychedelic Panther Festival. Photo: Jessica Waffles
Jonahs Downer of Breathing Rainbow. Their mission is to help save the planet through music. Photo: Jessica Waffles
