Panther heads and bubbles: the scene at Fort Worth’s Psychedelic Panther Festival

This past weekend, Main at South Side in Fort Worth hosted the first annual Psychedelic Panther Festival. The event was held over 3 days, featuring 29 local bands on the lineup, including Celestial L’Amour, Uncle Toasty, Maestro Maya, Poems in Parenthesis, Phantomelo and more.

Conceived by Flow State frontman Joe Guzman, the idea developed into a collaborative effort. The festival’s mission is to bring together people from Fort Worth, Dallas and Denton and create a space that breaks down barriers of exclusivity among the music scene, cultivating the mindset of inclusivity.

“Everybody understands that it’s something way bigger and way outside of their own projects – something for the Fort Worth community. And I think that everybody can see how historic it could be, and how stronger it could come back years after,” Guzman said on the Funkytown Podcast hosted by Jeffery Lord. “It would be a cool little tradition to create where we’re merging the arts and the psychedelia and we’re getting in other artists that are not exactly psychedelic but might be psych-leaning and have those influences in their music.”

The panther head art installation backdrop of the inside stage was created by James Benjamin Maker, who also created individualized projection mapping for each band with the assistance of John Thummel. You may recognize Maker’s work from the giant cowboy hat he made for the Denver Williams album release in December.

The outdoor stage backdrop was created by painters Trista Morris and Juan Cornejo, setting the vibe for all of the bands who would perform on the stage surrounded by the artisan vendor market.

The Fort Worth Roots Podcast mobile studio was set up recording interviews with various people involved with the event, including artists and producers. The show is designed to uplift Fort Worth creators and nonprofits.

Musicians and artists from all over the metroplex participated in the festival, including the band Sunbuzzed and artist Carley Elsey from Denton.

“The goal is to continuously build it and get even more visual artists and make it more interesting visually as well,” Guzman said on the Funkytown Podcast. Let’s hope this new tradition for North Texas psychedelia continues to bring people together.

Jessica Waffles is a freelance photographer/videographer and regular contributor to KXT.

