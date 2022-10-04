Momma’s rise to stardom includes a sold-out stop in Deep Ellum

October 4, 2022 by

A full band on stage in front of a large crowd

Momma headlined their sold out show at Three Links in Deep Ellum on Saturday night. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Rising artist Momma stopped in Dallas while on their North American tour at Three Links in Deep Ellum, selling out their show with supporting Dallas-based act Teethe.

The LA-raised, Brooklyn-based band has been making waves in the industry. The young songwriters have already toured with international band Wet Leg, sold out London’s Brixton Windmill, and have been written up in major publications Rolling Stone, Pitchfork, Nylon, Thrillist, NME and Consequence of Sound, to name a few.

A woman playing guitar on stage

Etta Friedman of Momma at Three Links in Deep Ellum. Photo: Jessica Waffles

A woman playing guitar and singing on stage

Allegra Weingarten of Momma at Three Links in Deep Ellum. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Their music video for “Rockstar” dropped in February this year, with subtle nods to bands Nirvana and Tenacious D, which have been major influences for their approach to music.

The song is a single from their 2022 album Household Name, which was released July 1. It is their third album release (following 2018’s Interloper and 2020’s Two of Me), and their first album with Polyvinyl Records.

In their track-by-track breakdown with Consequence Sound, Momma guitarists / vocalists Etta Friedman (pronounced “ee-tah”) and Allegra Weingarten say that “Rockstar” was really the catalyst for the whole album. “It was the first song we demo’d and it was the first time I think we ever felt like a loud and booming band outside of our live set.”

a list of songs on a piece of paper on stage

The Momma set list from Dallas, TX. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Momma stopped in Dallas on their US Tour, which continues until October 8 through Atlanta, Philadelphia and New York, NY. Photo: Jessica Waffles

A bass player on stage

Aron Kobayashi Ritch produces the music of Momma and plays bass in the band. Photo: Jessica Waffles

A guitarist playing and singing on stage, bass player to her left

Momma released their latest album Household Name earlier this year on July 1. Photo: Jessica Waffles

North Texas fans piled into the venue on Saturday night, ready to sing along to all their favorite Momma songs.

“Their music just makes me feel good,” Momma fan Denise Fletcher, who drove from Denton to see the show. “I’m just obsessed with the way they express emotions I can’t explain in my own words. It’s so cool to see young women leading this really awesome band. And they’re such baddies!”

This show might have been the last time North Texas fans could see Momma in such an intimate setting, as their self-fulfilling prophecy of calling themselves a “household name” is on its way to fruition.

Momma recently announced that they will be going on tour with Death Cab For Cutie at the beginning of 2023. The next time they’ll be back in town is February 11 in Dallas at The Factory in Deep Ellum.

For those wanting to catch the last shows of the current tour, tickets can be found on their website – including Oct 4 in Atlanta, Oct 6 in Washington DC, Oct 7 in Philadelphia, and Oct 8 in Brooklyn. Click here for ticket information.

A full band on stage in front of a crowd

The sold out show at Three Links had Momma fans excitedly singing the lyrics to their favorite songs throughout the set. Photo: Jessica Waffles

A woman playing guitar on stage

Momma’s self-fulfilling prophecy of calling themselves a “household name” is coming into view as the band has gotten attention from major music publications Pitchfork, Consequence, and the one and Rolling Stone. Photo: Jessica Waffles

A woman looking at the camera while on stage

Household Name is Momma’s third album to date, released on Polyvinyl Records. Photo: Jessica Waffles

A full band on stage

Dallas-based band Teethe opened up the sold out show at Three Links in Deep Ellum. Photo: Jessica Waffles

The band Teethe from Dallas opened up the show at Three Links, bringing their brand of slowcore to the stage, featuring layers of sound through three guitars and multiple vocal melodies. Their latest single “Tag” was featured on Central Track’s Song of the Day when it dropped in February this year.

Many of the songs came from the band’s 2020 self-titled debut album, which has been purchase by nearly 200 fans on Bandcamp and streamed by over 157,000 monthly listeners on Spotify.

Teethe will continue shows with Momma through to their stop in Atlanta on Oct 4, and hit Oxford, MS on Oct 5 on their way back to Texas. They will get back on the road for a show in Austin later this month on Oct 22 at Hotel Vegas.

A man playing guitar and singing, a woman behind him playing bass

Members of Teethe took turns singing lead vocals, flowing through their catalog of songs. Photo: Jessica Waffles

A woman playing bass on stage

The bassist’s voice was soothing and pierced through the slowcore-style music with a calming energy that felt comforting. Photo: Jessica Waffles

A full band on stage

Teethe’s 2020 debut self-titled album is followed by 2022 singles “Tag” and “Lucky,” gaining the band over 157,000 listeners on Spotify. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Jessica Waffles is a freelance photographer/videographer and regular contributor to KXT. 

Our work is made possible by our generous, music-loving members. If you like how we lift up local music, consider becoming a KXT sustaining member right here.