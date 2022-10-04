Rising artist Momma stopped in Dallas while on their North American tour at Three Links in Deep Ellum, selling out their show with supporting Dallas-based act Teethe.

The LA-raised, Brooklyn-based band has been making waves in the industry. The young songwriters have already toured with international band Wet Leg, sold out London’s Brixton Windmill, and have been written up in major publications Rolling Stone, Pitchfork, Nylon, Thrillist, NME and Consequence of Sound, to name a few.

Their music video for “Rockstar” dropped in February this year, with subtle nods to bands Nirvana and Tenacious D, which have been major influences for their approach to music.

The song is a single from their 2022 album Household Name, which was released July 1. It is their third album release (following 2018’s Interloper and 2020’s Two of Me), and their first album with Polyvinyl Records.

In their track-by-track breakdown with Consequence Sound, Momma guitarists / vocalists Etta Friedman (pronounced “ee-tah”) and Allegra Weingarten say that “Rockstar” was really the catalyst for the whole album. “It was the first song we demo’d and it was the first time I think we ever felt like a loud and booming band outside of our live set.”

North Texas fans piled into the venue on Saturday night, ready to sing along to all their favorite Momma songs.

“Their music just makes me feel good,” Momma fan Denise Fletcher, who drove from Denton to see the show. “I’m just obsessed with the way they express emotions I can’t explain in my own words. It’s so cool to see young women leading this really awesome band. And they’re such baddies!”

This show might have been the last time North Texas fans could see Momma in such an intimate setting, as their self-fulfilling prophecy of calling themselves a “household name” is on its way to fruition.

Momma recently announced that they will be going on tour with Death Cab For Cutie at the beginning of 2023. The next time they’ll be back in town is February 11 in Dallas at The Factory in Deep Ellum.

For those wanting to catch the last shows of the current tour, tickets can be found on their website – including Oct 4 in Atlanta, Oct 6 in Washington DC, Oct 7 in Philadelphia, and Oct 8 in Brooklyn. Click here for ticket information.

The band Teethe from Dallas opened up the show at Three Links, bringing their brand of slowcore to the stage, featuring layers of sound through three guitars and multiple vocal melodies. Their latest single “Tag” was featured on Central Track’s Song of the Day when it dropped in February this year.

Many of the songs came from the band’s 2020 self-titled debut album, which has been purchase by nearly 200 fans on Bandcamp and streamed by over 157,000 monthly listeners on Spotify.

Teethe will continue shows with Momma through to their stop in Atlanta on Oct 4, and hit Oxford, MS on Oct 5 on their way back to Texas. They will get back on the road for a show in Austin later this month on Oct 22 at Hotel Vegas.

Jessica Waffles is a freelance photographer/videographer and regular contributor to KXT.

