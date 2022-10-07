PHOTOS: Deep Ellum 100 event celebrates the 150th anniversary of the music neighborhood
October 7, 2022 by Jessica Waffles
Skinny Cooks captivated the audience at the Deep Ellum 100 live recording show at Trees. Photo: Jessica Waffles
Deep Ellum 100 hosted their celebration for the 150th anniversary of the Deep Ellum neighborhood on Wednesday, bringing some of the most notable artists in North Texas to the stage at Trees.
The artists who performed were selected from over 100 submissions by a panel of judges and each winning act received a $1000 grant from the Deep Ellum 100 organization. Performing acts (in order of appearance) were The Memory Shivers, Ducado VeGA, Skinny Cooks, Flower Child, Chilldren of Indigo, Stone Mecca, Maya Piata, Labretta Suede and The Motel 6, Lorelei K and Cure For Paranoia.
Attendees of the show will have access to the digital copy of the live vinyl record that was recorded to immortalize the event with songs from each performing act of the show. The vinyl is expected to be available sometime in 2023.
Maya Piata performed with grace on the Trees stage for the Deep Ellum 100 live recording show. Photo: Jessica Waffles
Flower Child (Fae Flora Mae) performed at Trees for the celebration of the 150th anniversary of Deep Ellum. Photo: Jessica Waffles
Cure For Paranoia closed the show at Trees for the Deep Ellum 100 live record recording show. Photo: Jessica Waffles
Jo Indigo of Chilldren of Indigo performing at Trees for the Deep Ellum 100 live record show. Photo: Jessica Waffles
Lorelei K performed with her full band at Trees. Photo: Jessica Waffles
Deep Ellum 100 sponsor Jess Garland and Pete Freedman (co-founder of Deep Ellum 100) presented Flower Child before her set. Photo: Jessica Waffles
Cameron McCloud of Cure For Paranoia closed the show at Trees for Deep Ellum 100’s event. Photo: Jessica Waffles
Lorelei K sang with her signature powerhouse vocals at Trees. Photo: Jessica Waffles
Labretta Suede performed at Trees for the 150th anniversary of Deep Ellum celebration. Photo: Jessica Waffles
Maya Piata invited the crowd to sing along with her song “Worth Living.” Photo: Jessica Waffles
The crowd at Trees for the Deep Ellum 100 live recording show. Photo: Jessica Waffles
Cure For Paranoia performed at Trees for the Deep Ellum 100 live recording event. Photo: Jessica Waffles
Poppy Xander performed as part of The Memory Shivers. Photo: Jessica Waffles
Stone Mecca performed at Trees for the Deep Ellum 100 live recording show. Photo: Jessica Waffles
Brianne Sargent performed with her band Skinny Cooks at Trees for the Deep Ellum 100 live recording show at Trees. Photo: Jessica Waffles
Chilldren of Indigo performed at Trees for the 150th anniversary of Deep Ellum. Photo: Jessica Waffles
Ducado VeGA performed at Trees for the Deep Ellum 100 live recording event. Photo: Jessica Waffles
The Memory Shivers opened up the show for the Deep Ellum 100 live recording event. Photo: Jessica Waffles
Ashley King performed with Chilldren of Indigo at Trees. Photo: Jessica Waffles
Kwinton Gray performed with Cure For Paranoia for the Deep Ellum 100 ive recording event. Photo: Jessica Waffles
Nigel Newton performed with his band Skinny Cooks at Trees. Photo: Jessica Waffles
Jonathan Mones played as part of Cure For Paranoia at Trees. Photo: Jessica Waffles
Maya Piata on stage at Trees. Photo: Jessica Waffles
Jeff Collins performed with Chilldren of Indigo, filling in for Jay Indigo, who happened to be out of the country for the event. Photo: Jessica Waffles
Jessica Waffles is a freelance photographer/videographer and regular contributor to KXT.
