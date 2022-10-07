Deep Ellum 100 hosted their celebration for the 150th anniversary of the Deep Ellum neighborhood on Wednesday, bringing some of the most notable artists in North Texas to the stage at Trees.

The artists who performed were selected from over 100 submissions by a panel of judges and each winning act received a $1000 grant from the Deep Ellum 100 organization. Performing acts (in order of appearance) were The Memory Shivers, Ducado VeGA, Skinny Cooks, Flower Child, Chilldren of Indigo, Stone Mecca, Maya Piata, Labretta Suede and The Motel 6, Lorelei K and Cure For Paranoia.

Attendees of the show will have access to the digital copy of the live vinyl record that was recorded to immortalize the event with songs from each performing act of the show. The vinyl is expected to be available sometime in 2023.

Jessica Waffles is a freelance photographer/videographer and regular contributor to KXT.

Our work is made possible by our generous, music-loving members. If you like how we lift up local music, consider becoming a KXT sustaining member right here.