Lorelei K headlined at the Kessler Theater Friday night, bringing her unique and elegant performance to the heart of Oak Cliff in Dallas.

Leader of the band Dahlia Knowles shared her current aspirations in an interview with KXT’s Preston Jones ahead of the show, emphasizing her love of touring and plans to continue the journey of sharing her music with the world.

Her set included featured guests saxophonist Emilio Mesta and violinist Leoncarlo Canlas alongside her band, which includes audio engineer Michael Briggs.

The dreamy set filled the room with a sea of exquisite melodies, playing unreleased songs and music from her February release Swimming Pool Eternity.

The Helium Queens opened the show, setting the tone with ethereal space opera vocals and out-of-this-world stage presence that transported the audience to an alien world of their own creation.

The trio includes Poppy Xander on keys, Sharla Franklin on violin and Chelsey Danielle on drums.

Jessica Waffles is a freelance photographer/videographer and regular contributor to KXT.

