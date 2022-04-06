Latinx band Estereomance shows us what’s inside their tour van

Two feamle singers on stage

Esteromance performed inside The Limbo Room at Ruins in Deep Ellum. Photo: Jessica Waffles

The El Paso band Estereomance passed through Dallas on March 31, playing a show at The Limbo Room inside of Ruins in Deep Ellum, TX. They were supported by opening act and tour mates All Things Blue from Los Angeles.

Estereomance is represented by California record label Cosmica, which is home to many indie Latinx artists like Katzù Oso, and Dallas’ own Luna Luna (though now they’re based in Austin). The band played on a lineup with Luna Luna at Trees in Dallas this past December.

Their stop at Ruins marks the last days of their March tour, which started in Arizona and went all the way up the West coast and down through Texas. “Today is 19 days on the road. We are so grateful to do what we love,” lead singer Paulina Reza said on stage during the show.

Producer and bassist Manuel Calderon worked for 10 years at the renowned Sonic Ranch in South Texas, giving him a well-established presence and perspective on launching the Estereomance project.

“I got to see bands come in and blow up,” Calderon said. “It’s good to let growth be organic. It helps keep expectations manageable.”

The tour included a guitar player Eric Coughanour and light shows by their “lighting wizard” Angel Ramirez. Unique lighting was synced to the musical numbers, some of which included choreography by singer Reza and singer / keyboardist Adria Del Valle.

Check out the KXT Instagram page to see a Reel that features Estereomance’s “tour essentials” as we catch them before the show and invade their van in Deep Ellum.

A singer playing guitar and keyboardist on stage

All Things Blue opened up the show at Ruins. They’ve been on tour with Estereomance since March 13. Photo: Jessica Waffles

A girl sings on stage

Paulina Reza from Esteromance at Ruins March 31. Photo: Jessica Waffles

A man plays bass and a girl sings on stage

Manuel Calderon and Paulina Reza at Ruins. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Two girls sing on stage

Adria Del Valle and Paulina Reza had choreography integrated into several songs for the Esteromance set. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Two girls sing on stage

Estereomance toured with their “lighting wizard” Angel Ramirez, who set up unique lighting for every song of the set. Photo: Jessica Waffles

A girl sings on stage

Adria Del Valle of Esteromance at Ruins March 31. Photo: Jessica Waffles

The band sat down before the show to talk about their tour essentials. Photo: Jessica Waffles

