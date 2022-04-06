Latinx band Estereomance shows us what’s inside their tour van

The El Paso band Estereomance passed through Dallas on March 31, playing a show at The Limbo Room inside of Ruins in Deep Ellum, TX. They were supported by opening act and tour mates All Things Blue from Los Angeles.

Estereomance is represented by California record label Cosmica, which is home to many indie Latinx artists like Katzù Oso, and Dallas’ own Luna Luna (though now they’re based in Austin). The band played on a lineup with Luna Luna at Trees in Dallas this past December.

Their stop at Ruins marks the last days of their March tour, which started in Arizona and went all the way up the West coast and down through Texas. “Today is 19 days on the road. We are so grateful to do what we love,” lead singer Paulina Reza said on stage during the show.

Producer and bassist Manuel Calderon worked for 10 years at the renowned Sonic Ranch in South Texas, giving him a well-established presence and perspective on launching the Estereomance project.

“I got to see bands come in and blow up,” Calderon said. “It’s good to let growth be organic. It helps keep expectations manageable.”

The tour included a guitar player Eric Coughanour and light shows by their “lighting wizard” Angel Ramirez. Unique lighting was synced to the musical numbers, some of which included choreography by singer Reza and singer / keyboardist Adria Del Valle.

Check out the KXT Instagram page to see a Reel that features Estereomance’s “tour essentials” as we catch them before the show and invade their van in Deep Ellum.

Jessica Waffles is a freelance photographer/videographer and regular contributor to KXT.

