Dallas-based artist MATTIE performed at The Wild Detectives last Friday night, accompanied by movement artist Rai Barnard and DJ / producer Jordan Edwards (aka IAMYU). (Note: this video contains language that some might find offensive.)

The 1-hour set was a visual and sonic journey, a complete story from start to finish. Through use of narration-style recordings, choreography and intentional messaging, MATTIE creates a world of their own on stage. It is a fresh, unique and jaw-dropping experience of the avant-garde.

“There’s something that’s happening in me. Something real, unavoidable,” MATTIE says. “I’m bringing it from the inside out. There’s a history, and now the presence and the ancestors. This is magic, music, ritual and experimental.”

MATTIE’s personal and artistic style is always a bold statement, and the featured costume piece for the night was no exception. The featured outfit was a rental from Norcostco Theater Rental, which was helped put together by Jae from Norcostco.

The stage direction was done by Abby Bagby, who is part of MATTIE’s “spirit crew,” which also includes local artist Reivin Alexandria.

“The most difficult thing would be to just get on stage and sing songs,” MATTIE said. “If it’s not encapsulated in self-inquiry and looking deeper into meaning, it’s not for me.”

Their 2022 EP release Jupiter’s Purse includes songs, “Human Thing,” “Cellfish,” and “Sanctify Me,” – songs that are included in the video above.

As for upcoming music, there is a remix of “Human Thing” in the works, by Leaving Records label mate Cakedog. MATTIE is also working on new music with Black Taffy to release for a special Meow Wolf project, building soundscapes for the Grapevine installation that is slated to open in June 2023.

MATTIE’s next two shows will be their first out of state events – September 30 in Brooklyn, NY with Elucid from Armand Hammer at Market Hotel and October 15 in Kansas City.

“I feel like New York is gonna break me in real good,” MATTIE said. “I’m excited to be on a lineup with other experimental artists pushing the edge of music.”

As for shows in town, the one scheduled right now is December 2 at The Wild Detectives, called “X.” MATTIE will be curating the lineup, where the intention will be to uplift Black experimental artists, with a theme of celebrating ancestry of The South.

“There’s a space I want to help nurture that talks about our Southern ancestors,” they said. “There’s a fortitude that comes from being in the South.”

Marina Herlop traveled all the way from Barcelona, Spain – gracing the stage at The Wild Detectives on Friday with her experimental music.

Dubbed as “classically trained and totally chaotic” in a deep-dive Pitchfork article by Philip Sherbune, Herlop describes her music creation style as problem solving in an interview after the Wild Detectives show.

“You have an idea you like and you start building,” Herlop said. “If something doesn’t work, from a sonic point of view or structural or instrumental point of view – you have to find a way for those sounds and layers to match and find something well-constructed.”

Witnessing her show as a non-Spanish speaking person, her intricate style was not lost in translation. The techniques of layering and performance rang true to the poignant severity she’s been known for in her 2022 release and third album Pripyat.

“I don’t see much relation between music and other things like images or landscapes,” she says. “For me it’s building sound by itself. When I make music, I think in an abstract way with layers and percussion.”

Her only remaining US shows while she is here on tour will be on September 16 in Portland at The Old Church and September 18 in Los Angeles at Primavera Sound Festival, with headliners Arctic Monkeys, Cigarettes After Sex, King Kurle and more. Keep up with Marina Herlop on her Instagram Page.

Jessica Waffles is a freelance photographer/videographer and regular contributor to KXT.

Our work is made possible by our generous, music-loving members. If you like how we lift up local music, consider becoming a KXT sustaining member right here.