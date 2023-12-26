2023 Photos of the Year: Portraits

Join us as we take a look back at some of the best photos of 2023 taken by KXT music journalist Jessica Waffles in the category of: Portraits.

1. Olive Vox “Superstition” single release at Tulips

A new favorite band to see live, these young rock stars from Fort Worth are killing it in the local music scene. They’re about to start a tour through Arizona and California in January 2024 with Caroline Carr.

2. Ghost-Note at Trees Dallas

Ghost-Note was featured at the Future Sound show at Trees in Deep Ellum, showcasing this signature high-energy sound and bringing awareness to Dallas non-profit The Urban Specialists.

3. Ceci Ceci at Limbo Room (Ruins)

The Latinx alternative lineup at Limbo Room inside Ruins in Deep Ellum featured Nico Play, Ceci Ceci and Alyssa Gillen. Ruins supports many Latinx events and is a pillar in the local music community.

4. Chilldren of Indigo at Sounds of Deep Ellum vinyl release party

The Cambridge Room at House of Blues hosted the Sounds of Deep Ellum vinyl release party, featuring artists from the vinyl recordings playing live on stage.

5. Thyroids at BARF WAVE final show at Club Dada

Club Dada hosted BARF WAVE’s final show this year, and the beloved DIY record label went out with a bang.

6. Susan Carson at KXT Public Music Meeting

Music lovers got the chance to share their opinions at several KXT Public Music Meetings this year, but this enthusiastic photo of Susan Carson is a keeper.

7. Mean Motor Scooter at Tulips

Mean Motor Scooter’s new sound this year has been killer, and this image of frontman Sammy Kidd sticks out as a favorite of the year. Looking forward to new music in 2024.

8. DAMOYEE at PNC Patio Sessions

Award-winning singer, songwriter, composer and producer DAMOYEE performed for the PNC Patio Sessions at Sammons Park, showcasing her new sound that is cleverly crafted to be as rough and intense as it is calm and euphoric.

9. Sisqó at inaugural Juneteenth on Main Block Party

Deep Ellum finally has an official Juneteenth event, and featured artists for the inaugural event included Dru Hill, Sisqó, Jada Arnell, Jayson Lyric, Dezi 5, Cure For Paranoia and more.

10. Sunny Disposition at Six Springs Tavern

Sunny Disposition radiates joy in this photo from the Wake-N-Bake Brunch at Six Springs Tavern in Richardson while she played one of her original songs.

11. GLÜESTICK at Tulips FTW

The movement in this photo showcased the energy GLÜESTICK brings to the stage. It was honestly difficult to capture, and the moment the photo was snapped was like a rush.

12. Nathan Mongol Wells debut album release at Revelers Hall

The atmosphere at Revelers Hall was electric, with an intimate setting that allowed for a deep connection between the artists and the audience at Nathan Mongol Wells’ second night of celebration for the release of his debut album From a Dark Corner.

13. Remy Reilly at Louie Louie’s

“Mic’d Up” featured a substantial lineup of local artists, including Kirk Thurmond, Remy Reilly, Ryan Berg, Rodney and the Recliners, Chaz Marie and Quinten Hope. Fundraising and awareness were at the forefront of the night, giving local music supporters a chance to get to know the team behind Boarded Up Foundation and their mission of supporting local independent artists.

14. Zuriel Merek at Arts Goggle

The annual Arts Goggle free event in Fort Worth’s Near Southside neighborhood brought an estimated 60,000 attendees and featured over 1,000 visual artists + 50 musical performances – focusing on highlighting the medley of diverse talent from North Texas.

15. flipturn at Longhorn Ballroom

flipturn’s dynamic stage presence coupled with their fans’ screams from the crowd made for an energetic set at Longhorn Ballroom. This was one of those photos that makes a photographer feel that, “oh heck yeah I got the shot” moment.

Jessica Waffles is a freelance photographer/videographer and regular contributor to KXT.

