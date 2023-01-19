In Deep Ellum, Latinx alternative is alive inside Limbo Room at Ruins

Nico Play performed in Deep Ellum, Dallas at the Limbo Room inside Ruins on Sunday. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Sunday afternoon in Deep Ellum delivered an intimate Latinx alternative lineup at the Limbo Room inside Ruins, bringing Nico Play from Chicago and local artist Ceci Ceci to the stage. Previously scheduled Mind Shrine was unable to make the show (Alyssa Gillen filled in).

Nico Play is the bilingual project of Nicolás Perea. Born in Mexico City and currently based in ChicagoNico writes songs in both Spanish and English.

The room filled up for local Latinx alternative band Ceci Ceci. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Ceci Ceci has been steadily on the rise in the DFW metroplex, and is blossoming into a must-see Latinx act. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Nico Play’s “La Ciruela” hit 300K streams on Spotify this week. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Nico PLay’s January tour comes in celebration of his late 2022 acoustic EP Desilusión, which includes the song “La Ciruela” that has received over 300,000 plays on Spotify.

The tour continues through January 27 in Los Angeles (1/20), Las Vegas (1/22), and ending in Chicago (1/27) with a show presented by Audiotree.

Musician Eddie Garcia played with Ceci Ceci at Limbo Room inside Ruins. Photo: Jessica Waffles

The stripped-down Ceci Ceci set included Marissa Kimmons, Ceci, Sam Cormier and Eddie Garcia. Photo: Jessica Waffles

The she was all smiles and good vibes with Ceci Ceci. Photo: Jessica Waffles

DFW-based band Ceci Ceci closed out the show, bringing at stripped-down version of their full live band. The act has been growing in popularity in the metroplex, gaining traction with their predominantly Spanish lyrics and connecting with the Latinx community.

Their latest single “10/10” that dropped in November is available for streaming now.

Ceci Ceci is represented by Chasquis Group Talent Agency, an organization that has been uplifting alternative and Latinx artists with events in DFW. Catch Ceci Ceci at Deep Ellum Art Company with Caloncho and Elkin Pautt on March 31.

Find more events by Chasquis Group on their website.

Musician Sam Cormier played cajón with Ceci Ceci at Limbo Room. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Ceci Ceci’s mostly Spanish lyrics were well-received by the bilingual crowd. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Ceci Ceci’s energy on stage is warm and inviting, playful and genuine. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Jessica Waffles is a freelance photographer/videographer and regular contributor to KXT. 

