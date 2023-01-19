Sunday afternoon in Deep Ellum delivered an intimate Latinx alternative lineup at the Limbo Room inside Ruins, bringing Nico Play from Chicago and local artist Ceci Ceci to the stage. Previously scheduled Mind Shrine was unable to make the show (Alyssa Gillen filled in).

Nico Play is the bilingual project of Nicolás Perea. Born in Mexico City and currently based in Chicago, Nico writes songs in both Spanish and English.

Nico PLay’s January tour comes in celebration of his late 2022 acoustic EP Desilusión, which includes the song “La Ciruela” that has received over 300,000 plays on Spotify.

The tour continues through January 27 in Los Angeles (1/20), Las Vegas (1/22), and ending in Chicago (1/27) with a show presented by Audiotree.

DFW-based band Ceci Ceci closed out the show, bringing at stripped-down version of their full live band. The act has been growing in popularity in the metroplex, gaining traction with their predominantly Spanish lyrics and connecting with the Latinx community.

Their latest single “10/10” that dropped in November is available for streaming now.

Ceci Ceci is represented by Chasquis Group Talent Agency, an organization that has been uplifting alternative and Latinx artists with events in DFW. Catch Ceci Ceci at Deep Ellum Art Company with Caloncho and Elkin Pautt on March 31.

Find more events by Chasquis Group on their website.

Jessica Waffles is a freelance photographer/videographer and regular contributor to KXT.

