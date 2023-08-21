Last weekend was one for the books, as Nathan Mongol Wells released his eagerly-anticipated debut album From a Dark Corner on State Fair Records.

Wells performed three shows to celebrate. We caught up at the second show, at Revelers Hall in Bishop Arts, which featured a star-studded lineup: Billy Law, Ceci Ceci, Frankie Leonie, Davey, Baba Yaga Orkestar and Ottoman Turks.

The atmosphere at Revelers Hall was electric, with an intimate setting that allowed for a deep connection between the artists and the audience. In the video above, take a peak into the hot summer night filled with music, camaraderie and an unwavering passion for the art form.

Read more about the release in an interview with Wells by KXT’s Preston Jones.

While you’re at it, check out the slew of coverage commending the record on Americana UK, The Rocking Magpie, Focus Daily News, Grateful Web, Maximum Volume Music, V13, Americana Highways and Dallas Observer.

Jessica Waffles is a freelance photographer/videographer and regular contributor to KXT.

