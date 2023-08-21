VIDEO
Last weekend was one for the books, as
Nathan Mongol Wells released his eagerly-anticipated debut album on State Fair Records. From a Dark Corner
Wells performed three shows to celebrate. We caught up at the second show, at
Revelers Hall in Bishop Arts, which featured a star-studded lineup: Billy Law, Ceci Ceci, Frankie Leonie, Davey, Baba Yaga Orkestar and Ottoman Turks.
The atmosphere at Revelers Hall was electric, with an intimate setting that allowed for a deep connection between the artists and the audience. In the video above, take a peak into the hot summer night filled with music, camaraderie and an unwavering passion for the art form.
Read more about the release in an
interview with Wells by KXT’s Preston Jones.
While you’re at it, check out the slew of coverage commending the record on
Americana UK, The Rocking Magpie, Focus Daily News, Grateful Web, Maximum Volume Music, V13, Americana Highways and Dallas Observer.
Nathan Mongol Wells all dressed up with somewhere to go for his 2nd night of celebration for his debut album
From a Dark Corner. Photo: Jessica Waffles
Billy Law and the Baby Boys playing Nathan Mongol Wells’ release show at Revelers Hall. Photo: Jessica Waffles
The release show on Friday night was sold out at Revelers Hall. Photo: Jessica Waffles
Ceci Ceci played a solo set at Revelers Hall for the NMW album release celebration. Photo: Jessica Waffles
Nathan Mongol Wells and Billy Law played a duet with Wells on harmonica at Revelers Hall. Photo: Jessica Waffles
Nathan Mongol Wells & Ten Gallon played songs from the new album, including “In Years,” “Knew You,” and “Road to Hell.” Photo: Jessica Waffles
Frankie Leonie played a few of her gentle songs at Revelers Hall. Photo: Jessica Waffles
The view from the end of the bar at Revelers Hall. Photo: Jessica Waffles
Nathan Mongol Wells’ charisma on stage emanates from the tip of his hat down to the soles of his boots. Photo: Jessica Waffles
The new lights at Revelers Hall help elevate the vibes inside the intimate venue. Photo: Jessica Waffles
Davey and the Pigs played the NMW celebration at Revelers Hall. Photo: Jessica Waffles
The sold out show at Revelers Hall created a night of joy in celebration of Nathan Mongol Wells’ debut album release. Photo: Jessica Waffles
Baba Yaga Orkestar enchanted the crowd with their brass band stylings and raucous stage presence. Photo: Jessica Waffles
Baba Yaga Orkestar at Revelers Hall. Photo: Jessica Waffles
The crowd became animated during Baba Yaga Orkestar’s set at Revelers Hall. Photo: Jessica Waffles
Jacob Diewald of Baba Yaga Orkestar playing trumpet. Photo: Jessica Waffles
Nathan Mongol Wells was backed by Baba Yaga Orkestar for a set that highlighted the eclectic elements of Wells’ music. Photo: Jessica Waffles
The unique set with Baba Yaga Orkestar created a moment that was one for the books. Photo: Jessica Waffles
Ottoman Turks closed out the night at the Nathan Mongol Wells debut album celebration. Photo: Jessica Waffles
The energy from the Ottoman Turks set brings out the animal in NMW. Photo: Jessica Waffles
Someone asked what the Ottoman Turks set is like live, and I said, “It’s like a runaway freight train coming straight at you.” Photo: Jessica Waffles
An elated moment with Ottoman Turks drummer Paul Hinojo. Photo: Jessica Waffles
The sold out crowd inside the intimate venue Revelers Hall gathered around the band for the encore at the end of the night. Photo: Jessica Waffles
Nathan Mongol Wells’ debut album
From a Dark Corner is streaming everywhere now. Photo: Jessica Waffles
By the end of the night, Nathan Mongol Wells left it all on the ground at Revelers Hall. Photo: Jessica Waffles
Jessica Waffles is a freelance photographer/videographer and regular contributor to KXT.
