KXT Public Music Meeting at Sundown at Granada

KXT Radio hosted its March Public Music Meeting at Sundown at Granada, giving KXT listeners a chance to voice their opinions of a selection of unreleased (or just-released) new music.

The KXT Public Music Meeting is an excellent opportunity for KXT listeners to be part of the station’s programming decisions. The event allows KXT to receive feedback from its most loyal listeners and ensure that the station’s music selection is tailored to its audience’s tastes.

KXT on-air talent Benji McPhail, Jackson Wisdorf and Lesley James were present at the event, and they facilitated the rating process. Attendees will be able to listen to short portions of songs by various artists, including Milky Chance, Manchester Orchestra, Portugal the Man, Erin Kendall, Psychic Love Child, and Elvis Costello.

The KXT Public Music Meeting is also a chance for attendees to meet other KXT listeners and connect over their shared love of music. The event is an excellent way to build community around the station and foster a sense of belonging among its listeners.

Join us next time for the KXT Public Music Meeting on May 17 in Fort Worth at Tulips FTW from 6pm-8pm.

Jessica Waffles is a freelance photographer/videographer and regular contributor to KXT.

