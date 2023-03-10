KXT Public Music Meeting at Sundown at Granada

March 10, 2023 by

A room full of people holding rating cars numbered 1-10

KXT music lovers gathered at Sundown at Granada for the KXT Public Music Meeting. Photo: Jessica Waffles

KXT Radio hosted its March Public Music Meeting at Sundown at Granada, giving KXT listeners a chance to voice their opinions of a selection of unreleased (or just-released) new music.

The KXT Public Music Meeting is an excellent opportunity for KXT listeners to be part of the station’s programming decisions. The event allows KXT to receive feedback from its most loyal listeners and ensure that the station’s music selection is tailored to its audience’s tastes.

KXT on-air talent Benji McPhail, Jackson Wisdorf and Lesley James were present at the event, and they facilitated the rating process. Attendees will be able to listen to short portions of songs by various artists, including Milky Chance, Manchester Orchestra, Portugal the Man, Erin Kendall, Psychic Love Child, and Elvis Costello.

The KXT Public Music Meeting is also a chance for attendees to meet other KXT listeners and connect over their shared love of music. The event is an excellent way to build community around the station and foster a sense of belonging among its listeners.

Join us next time for the KXT Public Music Meeting on May 17 in Fort Worth at Tulips FTW from 6pm-8pm.

Hosts standing and smiling in front of a crowd

The KXT Public Music Meeting was hosted by KXT Program Director Benji McPhail, with the help of Jackson Wisdorf and Lesley James. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Two people holding up signs that say "10"

A couple good ratings accompanied by smiles. Photo: Jessica Waffles

A neon sign that says "Sundown at Granada"

Sundown at Granada is a huge supporter of local and upcoming music artists, hosting events weekly. Photo: Jessica Waffles

A woman holding a microphone with two people

Some polarizing opinions made for some fun banter at the KXT Public Music Meeting. Photo: Jessica Waffles

People sitting holding signs that say number 1 through 10

The rooftop bar was filled with music fans excited to listen to new music. Photo: Jessica Waffles

A woman smiling and holing a sign that says 10

Music lover Susan Carson was ecstatic for several songs in the blind listening session. Photo: Jessica Waffles

A room full of people sitting at tables

The weather was a little overcast but perfect in the cozy intimate setting on the Sundown at Granada rooftop. Photo: Jessica Waffles

People sitting at a table holind number signs

People from all walks of life can come together and enjoy music with KXT. Photo: Jessica Waffles

A man speaking into a microphone

KXT Program Director Benji McPhail at the March KXT Public Music Meeting at Sundown at Granada. Photo: Jessica Waffles

A woman speaking into a microphone, her friend smiling

KXT listeners were give na chance to share their thoughts publicly about the selection of music played at the KXT Public Music Meeting. Photo: Jessica Waffles

A group of people smiling

Laughter was abundant throughout the KXT Public Music Meeting. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Jessica Waffles is a freelance photographer/videographer and regular contributor to KXT. 

Our work is made possible by our generous, music-loving members. If you like how we lift up local music, consider becoming a KXT sustaining member right here.