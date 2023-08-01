PHOTOS: Sounds of Deep Ellum vinyl release party at House of Blues
August 1, 2023 by Jessica Waffles
Deep Ellum 100 celebrated its release of the Sounds of Deep Ellum vinyl record on Saturday night. which comes in a variety of colored wax. Photo: Jessica Waffles
Dallas non-profit Deep Ellum 100 commemorated the release of their live-recorded Sounds of Deep Ellum vinyl on Saturday night, bringing local artists to the stage at the House of Blues Cambridge Room.
The album was recorded in October 2022, featuring 10 grant-winning artists to be immortalized in the LP vinyl that also celebrates 150 years of Deep Ellum.
The inside sleeve of the release includes artwork by Izk Davies and photographs by Jason Janik, Karlo Ramos, Andrew Sherman, Christopher Martinez and Roderick Pullia.
Artists with songs featured on the album, as well as Jacks Haupt and Muriel Argueta, performed for the release party, and copies of the album were available to purchase on site.
If you missed the event, you can purchase the vinyl through Spinster Records online.
The inside panel of the Sounds of Deep Ellum vinyl. Photo: Jessica Waffles
Jacks Haupt is a Latinx artist on the rise whose latest single “SOLA” dropped in early July. Photo: Jessica Waffles
Flower Child aka Flozilla at House of Blues Cambridge Room for the Sounds of Deep Ellum vinyl release party. Photo: Jessica Waffles
Skinny Cooks’ song “Highway Valley” is featured on the Sounds of Deep Ellum vinyl that was recorded at Trees in Deep Ellum. Photo: Jessica Waffles
Brianne Sargent of Skinny Cooks on stage at House of Blues Cambridge Room. Photo: Jessica Waffles
Flower Child aka Flozilla’s song “Chosen” is featured on the Sounds of Deep Ellum vinyl album. Photo: Jessica Waffles
Chilldren of Indigo’s song “Chicken Bone” is featured on the Sounds of Deep Ellum vinyl record. Photo: Jessica Waffles
Chilldren of Indigo frontman Jo Indigo’s presence is explosive on stage. Photo: Jessica Waffles
Ashley King’s vocals add a feminine layer to Chilldren of Indigo’s sound. Photo: Jessica Waffles
Chilldren of Indigo has been releasing music since 2016, with their latest album Thinking Machines reaching over 100,000 streams ons Spotify. Photo: Jessica Waffles
Jay Indigo is a multi-instrumental force to be reckoned with, as one of the original members of Chilldren of Indigo through its lineup changes over the years. Photo: Jessica Waffles
Valmir Hajro on stage as part of Chilldren of Indigo. Photo: Jessica Waffles
Jo Indigo told fans that Chilldren of Indigo is currently sitting on 8 new albums, teasing new music on stage. Photo: Jessica Waffles
Ducado VeGa performed with L25 on stage at House of Blues Cambridge Room for the Sounds of Deep Ellum vinyl record release. Photo: Jessica Waffles
Ducado VeGa’s song “Hella” closes out the Sounds of Deep Ellum vinyl album. Photo: Jessica Waffles
L25 got to sing a song during the Ducado VeGa set at House of Blues Cambridge Room. Photo: Jessica Waffles
The last live performance of the night got the crowd dancing until the end. Photo: Jessica Waffles
Jessica Waffles is a freelance photographer/videographer and regular contributor to KXT.
Our work is made possible by our generous, music-loving members. If you like how we lift up local music, consider becoming a KXT sustaining member right here.