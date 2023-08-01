PHOTOS: Sounds of Deep Ellum vinyl release party at House of Blues

A colorful vinyl record

Deep Ellum 100 celebrated its release of the Sounds of Deep Ellum vinyl record on Saturday night. which comes in a variety of colored wax. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Dallas non-profit Deep Ellum 100 commemorated the release of their live-recorded Sounds of Deep Ellum vinyl on Saturday night, bringing local artists to the stage at the House of Blues Cambridge Room.

The album was recorded in October 2022, featuring 10 grant-winning artists to be immortalized in the LP vinyl that also celebrates 150 years of Deep Ellum.

The inside sleeve of the release includes artwork by Izk Davies and photographs by Jason Janik, Karlo Ramos, Andrew Sherman, Christopher Martinez and Roderick Pullia.

Artists with songs featured on the album, as well as Jacks Haupt and Muriel Argueta, performed for the release party, and copies of the album were available to purchase on site.

If you missed the event, you can purchase the vinyl through Spinster Records online.

The inside panel of a vinyl record

The inside panel of the Sounds of Deep Ellum vinyl. Photo: Jessica Waffles

A singer on stage

Jacks Haupt is a Latinx artist on the rise whose latest single “SOLA” dropped in early July. Photo: Jessica Waffles

A singer on stage

Flower Child aka Flozilla at House of Blues Cambridge Room for the Sounds of Deep Ellum vinyl release party. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Skinny Cooks’ song “Highway Valley” is featured on the Sounds of Deep Ellum vinyl that was recorded at Trees in Deep Ellum. Photo: Jessica Waffles

A musician playing cello on stage

Brianne Sargent of Skinny Cooks on stage at House of Blues Cambridge Room. Photo: Jessica Waffles

A singer on stage

Flower Child aka Flozilla’s song “Chosen” is featured on the Sounds of Deep Ellum vinyl album. Photo: Jessica Waffles

A full band on stage

Chilldren of Indigo’s song “Chicken Bone” is featured on the Sounds of Deep Ellum vinyl record. Photo: Jessica Waffles

A singer in explosive motion with hair whipping everywhere

Chilldren of Indigo frontman Jo Indigo’s presence is explosive on stage. Photo: Jessica Waffles

A singer on stage

Ashley King’s vocals add a feminine layer to Chilldren of Indigo’s sound. Photo: Jessica Waffles

A full band on stage

Chilldren of Indigo has been releasing music since 2016, with their latest album Thinking Machines reaching over 100,000 streams ons Spotify. Photo: Jessica Waffles

A musician playing keyboard with a guitar strapped around them

Jay Indigo is a multi-instrumental force to be reckoned with, as one of the original members of Chilldren of Indigo through its lineup changes over the years. Photo: Jessica Waffles

A drummer on stage

Valmir Hajro on stage as part of Chilldren of Indigo. Photo: Jessica Waffles

A singer on stage

Jo Indigo told fans that Chilldren of Indigo is currently sitting on 8 new albums, teasing new music on stage. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Two musicians on stage

Ducado VeGa performed with L25 on stage at House of Blues Cambridge Room for the Sounds of Deep Ellum vinyl record release. Photo: Jessica Waffles

A singer on stage

Ducado VeGa’s song “Hella” closes out the Sounds of Deep Ellum vinyl album. Photo: Jessica Waffles

A singer on stage

L25 got to sing a song during the Ducado VeGa set at House of Blues Cambridge Room. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Musicians on stage and crowd with their hands up

The last live performance of the night got the crowd dancing until the end. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Jessica Waffles is a freelance photographer/videographer and regular contributor to KXT. 

