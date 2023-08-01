PHOTOS: Sounds of Deep Ellum vinyl release party at House of Blues

Dallas non-profit Deep Ellum 100 commemorated the release of their live-recorded Sounds of Deep Ellum vinyl on Saturday night, bringing local artists to the stage at the House of Blues Cambridge Room.

The album was recorded in October 2022, featuring 10 grant-winning artists to be immortalized in the LP vinyl that also celebrates 150 years of Deep Ellum.

The inside sleeve of the release includes artwork by Izk Davies and photographs by Jason Janik, Karlo Ramos, Andrew Sherman, Christopher Martinez and Roderick Pullia.

Artists with songs featured on the album, as well as Jacks Haupt and Muriel Argueta, performed for the release party, and copies of the album were available to purchase on site.

If you missed the event, you can purchase the vinyl through Spinster Records online.

Jessica Waffles is a freelance photographer/videographer and regular contributor to KXT.

Our work is made possible by our generous, music-loving members. If you like how we lift up local music, consider becoming a KXT sustaining member right here.