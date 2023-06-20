PHOTOS: Deep Ellum’s inaugural Juneteenth on Main Block Party featuring Dru Hill

Two years after Juneteenth became an official federal holiday, Deep Ellum celebrated its inaugural Juneteenth on Main Block Party on the 150th anniversary of the neighborhood. Performers included Dru Hill, Jada Arnell, Jayson Lyric, Dezi 5, Cure For Paranoia and more on Sunday.

The Deep Ellum Foundation hosted the gathering of several hundred attendees to celebrate Black culture and music that’s helped shaped Deep Ellum’s history.

Legendary R&B group Dru Hill headlined the show, as they celebrated their 25 Year Anniversary tour – which will return to North Texas on August 27 for a show at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory alongside Jodeci and SWV.

The Deep Ellum Foundation also announced they’ll put on another music festival in November, which will feature Rev. Run and Doug E Fresh from Run-DMC. More details will be announced in the coming weeks; stay up to date on their website and social media.

Jessica Waffles is a freelance photographer/videographer and regular contributor to KXT.

