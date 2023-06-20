PHOTOS: Deep Ellum’s inaugural Juneteenth on Main Block Party featuring Dru Hill
June 20, 2023 by Jessica Waffles
Dru Hill headlined the inaugural Juneteenth on Main Block Party in Deep Ellum. Photo: Jessica Waffles
Two years after Juneteenth became an official federal holiday, Deep Ellum celebrated its inaugural Juneteenth on Main Block Party on the 150th anniversary of the neighborhood. Performers included Dru Hill, Jada Arnell, Jayson Lyric, Dezi 5, Cure For Paranoia and more on Sunday.
The Deep Ellum Foundation hosted the gathering of several hundred attendees to celebrate Black culture and music that’s helped shaped Deep Ellum’s history.
Legendary R&B group Dru Hill headlined the show, as they celebrated their 25 Year Anniversary tour – which will return to North Texas on August 27 for a show at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory alongside Jodeci and SWV.
The Deep Ellum Foundation also announced they’ll put on another music festival in November, which will feature Rev. Run and Doug E Fresh from Run-DMC. More details will be announced in the coming weeks; stay up to date on their website and social media.
The space inside the main tent filled up as Cure For Paranoia took the stage. Photo: Jessica Waffles
Salako (left) and Jess Garland (right) on stage for the inaugural Juneteenth on Main Block Party. Photo: Jessica Waffles
An interactive installation invited attendees to write what Deep Ellum means to them. Photo: Jessica Waffles
Jayson Lyric hit the stage at the inaugural Juneteenth on Main Block Party, a Dallas artist whose album Outer Body Experience has seen over 5 million plays on Spotify. Photo: Jessica Waffles
Outside the main tent, a video wall broadcasted a live feed from the stage during performances, as well as crowd shots of people dancing during set changes. Photo: Jessica Waffles
Jada Arnell’s dazzling performance showed off her vocal range and extraordinary skill of holding an audience’s attention at the inaugural Juneteenth on Main Block Party. Photo: Jessica Waffles
Jada Arnell got people dancing throughout the festival with upbeat stage presence and warm energy, backed by the Ei8th Notes Band. Photo: Jessica Waffles
There were over 30 Black-owned businesses set up in vendor booths all along the festival map in Deep Ellum. Photo: Jessica Waffles
Dezi 5 performed with his signature flair for style and grace at the inaugural Juneteenth on Main Block Party. Photo: Jessica Waffles
Cure For Paranoia on stage at the inaugural Juneteenth on Main Block Party. Photo: Jessica Waffles
Music lover clamored to get photos and videos as headliners Dru Hill came out on stage. Photo: Jessica Waffles
Sisqó from legendary R&B group Dru Hill on stage at he inaugural Juneteenth on Main Block Party in Deep Ellum. Photo: Jessica Waffles
Black (left) and Smoke (right) of Dru Hill serenade the group of die-hard fans. Photo: Jessica Waffles
People of all ages came out to see the band that made waves with number-one hits like “In My Bed,” “Never Make a Promise,” and “How Deep Is Your Love.” Photo: Jessica Waffles
Dru Hill is celebrating their 25th anniversary and a Summer Block Party Tour, alongside Jodeci and SWV. Photo: Jessica Waffles
Dru Hill’s nostalgic hits gave an overwhelming feeling of joy among the crowd at the inaugural Juneteenth on Main Block Party. Photo: Jessica Waffles
The crowd flooded onto the sidewalks outside of the stage tent as people gathered to get a look at Dru Hill. Photo: Jessica Waffles
As Dru HIll began to exit the stage, Sisqó teased into the microphone, “Now wait. Are we forgetting something?” The show closed with Sisqó’s hit “Thong Song.” Photo: Jessica Waffles
Jessica Waffles is a freelance photographer/videographer and regular contributor to KXT.
Our work is made possible by our generous, music-loving members. If you like how we lift up local music, consider becoming a KXT sustaining member right here.