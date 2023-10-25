PHOTOS: Fort Worth’s annual arts & music festival ArtsGoggle 2023

The West Stage at ArtsGoggle 2023 in Fort Worth hosted 10 artists throughout the day. Photo: Jessica Waffles
Fort Worth’s premier free community festival ArtsGoggle returned in full swing last Saturday, bringing an estimated 60,000 attendees to the Near Southside neighborhood to celebrate local music and art.
The day marked 20 years of ArtsGoggle and featured over 1,000 visual artists + 50 musical performances – focusing on highlighting the medley of diverse talent from North Texas. Headliners for the night included Ben Kweller, Sir Woman and Holy Moly.
The event’s unique combination of outdoor art displays and indoor venues made it a feast of art, while local music performances added to the festive atmosphere.
ArtsGoggle prides itself in providing a casual, approachable and vibrant environment to appreciate art and learn about the talents within the community. It provides a supportive setting for both aspiring and professional artists with new collections to display, sell and seek comment on their artwork.
The festival is presented by Near Southside Arts, a non-profit organization, and sister non-profit organization Near Southside, Inc.
Near Southside, Inc. is a private, member-funded, non-profit development company dedicated to the revitalization of Fort Worth’s Near Southside. NSI began as a small coalition of Near Southside businesses and community leaders and has grown dramatically over the last two decades.
Next year, come check out the offerings and experience ArtsGoggle for yourself.
Generational Wealth on stage at ArtsGoggle 2023. Photo: Jessica Waffles
Generational Wealth on stage at ArtsGoggle 2023 in Fort Worth. Photo: Jessica Waffles
Carlos Ramos on the Singer Songwriter stage hosted by Visit Fort Worth at ArtsGoggle 2023. Photo: Jessica Waffles
2023 featured artist Jack Daw in front of some of his unique pieces at ArtsGoggle. Photo: Jessica Waffles
Ginny Mac and her band on stage at ArtsGoggle 2023. Photo: Jessica Waffles
Zuriel Merek played intricate songs using his looper during ArtsGoggle 2023. Photo: Jessica Waffles
The crowd gathered around Zuriel Merek, entranced by his skillful techniques. Photo: Jessica Waffles
An estimated 60,000 patrons come to the Near Southside neighborhood for ArtsGoggle every year. Photo: Jessica Waffles
A community mural made of post-it notes was available for participation during ArtsGoggle. Photo: Jessica Waffles
Mobley jumped into the crowd at the East Stage during his performance at ArtsGoggle. Photo: Jessica Waffles
Mobley is a one-person stage show that excites crowds with high-energy performances. Photo: Jessica Waffles
Ben Kweller was a fan favorite as a headliner at the East Stage at ArtsGoggle 2023. Photo: Jessica Waffles
Ben Kweller is now based in Dripping Springs, TX, but he got his start at The Aardvark (now closed) in Fort Worth – who he gave a shout out on stage. Photo: Jessica Waffles
Robert Ellis played with longtime friend Ben Kweller at ArtsGoggle 2023 in Fort Worth. Photo: Jessica Waffles
Ben Kweller and Robert Ellis at ArtsGoggle 2023. Photo: Jessica Waffles
Ben Kweller’s fans sang his lyrics bank to him during the whole set at ArtsGoggle 2023. Photo: Jessica Waffles
Ben Kweller on the East Stage. Photo: Jessica Waffles
Sir Woman headlined the West Stage at ArtsGoggle 2023. Photo: Jessica Waffles
The rolling funk/soul ensemble Sir Woman began as a solo vehicle for Wild Child/Glorietta vocalist Kelsey Wilson a mere two years ago. Their dynamic and joyful stage show led to quick buzz, with their recorded catalog quickly catching up to the acclaim (over 30m plays on Spotify alone). Photo: Jessica Waffles
Drummer Cleon Edwards on stage with Sir Woman. Photo: Jessica Waffles
Fort Worth artist Keegan McInroe on the Boulevard of Greens stage at ArtsGoggle 2023. Photo: Jessica Waffles
Henry the Archer played at The Chat Room Pub for ArtsGoggle 2023. Photo: Jessica Waffles
Henry the Archer singer Richard Hennessy’s powerful vocals reverberated throughout The Chat Room Pub during ArtsGoggle 2023. Photo: Jessica Waffles
Henry the Archer fans at The Chat Room during ArtsGoggle 2023. Photo: Jessica Waffles
Charles Cam Marchbanks has an electric stage presence on bass with Henry the Archer. Photo: Jessica Waffles
Henry the Archer’s return to North Texas for the night was a beautiful moment to behold. Photo: Jessica Waffles
Jessica Waffles is a freelance photographer/videographer and regular contributor to KXT.
