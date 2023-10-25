PHOTOS: Fort Worth’s annual arts & music festival ArtsGoggle 2023

Fort Worth’s premier free community festival ArtsGoggle returned in full swing last Saturday, bringing an estimated 60,000 attendees to the Near Southside neighborhood to celebrate local music and art.

The day marked 20 years of ArtsGoggle and featured over 1,000 visual artists + 50 musical performances – focusing on highlighting the medley of diverse talent from North Texas. Headliners for the night included Ben Kweller, Sir Woman and Holy Moly.

The event’s unique combination of outdoor art displays and indoor venues made it a feast of art, while local music performances added to the festive atmosphere.

ArtsGoggle prides itself in providing a casual, approachable and vibrant environment to appreciate art and learn about the talents within the community. It provides a supportive setting for both aspiring and professional artists with new collections to display, sell and seek comment on their artwork.

The festival is presented by Near Southside Arts, a non-profit organization, and sister non-profit organization Near Southside, Inc.

Near Southside, Inc. is a private, member-funded, non-profit development company dedicated to the revitalization of Fort Worth’s Near Southside. NSI began as a small coalition of Near Southside businesses and community leaders and has grown dramatically over the last two decades.

Next year, come check out the offerings and experience ArtsGoggle for yourself.

Jessica Waffles is a freelance photographer/videographer and regular contributor to KXT.

Our work is made possible by our generous, music-loving members. If you like how we lift up local music, consider becoming a KXT sustaining member right here.