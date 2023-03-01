Future Sound, a new show featuring an eclectic mix of genre-bending acts, launched at Trees in Deep Ellum over the weekend in Dallas.

The night was headlined by fusion group Ghost-Note and featured 2ŁØT, DJ Casie Ferrell and DJ Ari.

The Future Sound event was put together to bring awareness to The Urban Specialists, a non-profit organization headquartered in Dallas – founded by Bishop Omar Jahwar, a voice of urban Dallas communities, most notably as it relates to social change and eradicating violence in urban communities. Jahwar’s son Omar Jahwar II is the drummer in 2ŁØT.

2ŁØT was formed with the mission of creating an unmatched danceable experience and driving social change with every show and project. The band’s members hail from Dallas, TX and Wichita, KS, with their musical director / bassist Robert Trusko based in Dallas.

From touring with Prince and Toto to recording with Snoop Dogg and Kendrick Lamar, members of Ghost-Note have played with some of the biggest musical artists of all time. If that weren’t enough, founding members Robert “Sput” Searight and Nate Werth have combined to win 10 Grammy Awards so far in their careers.

Ghost-Note’s live performances are high-energy and dynamic. Their sound is at once intricate and funky, with a strong emphasis on rhythm and groove.

Despite their relatively short time on the scene, Ghost-Note has already established themselves as one of the most exciting and innovative acts in contemporary jazz and funk. With their impressive musicianship, infectious grooves, and boundless creativity, it’s no wonder that they continue to win over audiences around the world.

Ghost-Note doesn’t have any upcoming tour dates, but you can listen to their music on Spotify, where they have over 60,000 listeners.

Jessica Waffles is a freelance photographer/videographer and regular contributor to KXT.

