Future Sound brought Ghost-Note and 2LOT to Deep Ellum

2ŁØT lead singer / keys player Rudy Love Jr performs for the Future Sound event at Trees. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Future Sound, a new show featuring an eclectic mix of genre-bending acts, launched at Trees in Deep Ellum over the weekend in Dallas.

The night was headlined by fusion group Ghost-Note and featured 2ŁØT, DJ Casie Ferrell and DJ Ari.

The Future Sound event was put together to bring awareness to The Urban Specialists, a non-profit organization headquartered in Dallas – founded by Bishop Omar Jahwar, a voice of urban Dallas communities, most notably as it relates to social change and eradicating violence in urban communities. Jahwar’s son Omar Jahwar II is the drummer in 2ŁØT.

2ŁØT was formed with the mission of creating an unmatched danceable experience and driving social change with every show and project. The band’s members hail from Dallas, TX and Wichita, KS, with their musical director / bassist Robert Trusko based in Dallas.

2ŁØT performs in front of images that featured The Urban Specialists™ (US) organization for a portion of the set. Photo: Jessica Waffles

2ŁØT guitarist Chase Koch at Trees. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Rudy Love Jr of 2ŁØT. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Robert Trusko plays bass in 2ŁØT and is also the musical director. Photo: Jessica Waffles

2ŁØT’s drummer Omar Jahwar II is the son of The Urban Specialists’ founder Pastor Omar Jahwar. Photo: Jessica Waffles

The vibes were strong with 2ŁØT on stage. Photo: Jessica Waffles

2ŁØT’s members are based in both Dallas, TX and Wichita, KS. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Robert Trusko played a solo set between 2ŁØT and Ghost-Note for the Future Sounds event at Trees. Photo: Jessica Waffles

From touring with Prince and Toto to recording with Snoop Dogg and Kendrick Lamar, members of Ghost-Note have played with some of the biggest musical artists of all time. If that weren’t enough, founding members Robert “Sput” Searight and Nate Werth have combined to win 10 Grammy Awards so far in their careers.

Ghost-Note’s live performances are high-energy and dynamic. Their sound is at once intricate and funky, with a strong emphasis on rhythm and groove.

Despite their relatively short time on the scene, Ghost-Note has already established themselves as one of the most exciting and innovative acts in contemporary jazz and funk. With their impressive musicianship, infectious grooves, and boundless creativity, it’s no wonder that they continue to win over audiences around the world.

Ghost-Note doesn’t have any upcoming tour dates, but you can listen to their music on Spotify, where they have over 60,000 listeners.

Jonathan Mones of Ghost-Note rips his saxophone solos with passion. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Headliners Ghost-Note are a seven-time Grammy award-winning band that focuses on percussion, funk, hip hop and jazz. Photo: Jessica Waffles

You might recognize one of Ghost-Note’s founding members Nate Werth from Dallas’ legendary jazz band Snarky Puppy. Photo: Jessica Waffles

It was a treat to witness the stellar performances at Trees. Photo: Jessica Waffles

(Left to right) Doug Levin, Jelani Brooks and Jonathan Mones performing in Ghost-Note at Trees for Future Sound. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Alan Kato preforming with Ghost-Note. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Mike Clowes on stage. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Jelani Brooks on stage at Trees Dallas. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Jay Mck filled in for MonoNeon on bass for the Future Sound show at Trees. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Jason Thomas filled in for Robert “Sput” Searight at Trees. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Jessica Waffles is a freelance photographer/videographer and regular contributor to KXT. 

