The KXT Local Show: Local Music Month Recap

Local Music Month is rapidly coming to an end (sad face) so this week we took a look at just some of the featured artists from the month. That included Dallas-based 8-piece new cumbia band Los Gran Reyes, Fort Worth rapper Lou CharLe$, who headlined our big GET LOUD show at Klyde Warren Park this year, and Denton band Slobberbone. We did hear one song from a new artist, though. Denton indie alt artist ENDGRAY made his KXT debut with a sneak peak of his new single “Perfect Mistake” before it’s release. It was a perfect NOT mistake to end the Local Show with the song.

As always, you can check out the full playlist after the highlights, and if you are an artist from North Texas, be sure to submit your music here.

The all female psych-rock band was founded in Denton and just released their second album, It’s Dread. The group kicked off Local Music Month this year as the featured artist on October 1st, and they’re gearing up for a European Tour. Watch out for the plot twist in their song “Evil Does It.”

Formed in Denton in the early ’90s and led by frontman Brent Best, Slobberbone went on to release four full-length studio albums before calling it quits. Even still, the band recently played back-to-back shows at Dan’s Silverleaf in Denton to mark its 30th anniversary. “Gimme Back My Dog” is an epic breakup song, and even horror author Stephen King is a fan – he called it one of the three greatest rock and roll songs of all time. KXT weekend host and long time Denton resident Eric Bright took a moment to remember the first time he heard Slobberbone live when the band was the Local Music Month featured artist on October 11.

In addition to headlining our GET LOUD show at Klyde Warren Park this year, Lou has shared stages with artists like Ludacris and Cam’ron. His work ethic and high energy shows have earned him a reputation as a stellar performer and standout artist from Fort Worth. The future looks bright for Lou – you can catch him on the bill with Talib Kweli at Fort Brewery on November 1.

The KXT Local Show- 10/26/23

Northlake – California Bride

Averi Burk- Paradise

Cure For Paranoia (feat. King Kie)- Lavender Lemonade

Los Gran Reyes- AMBNT

The Rosemont Kings- Six Feet Down

Slobberbone- Gimme Back My Dog

Angel White- Red Blanket

Sarah Johnson- Lookin’ For Someone

FIT- Pleasure + Pain

Lou CharLe$ (feat. Kap G.)- Wrong Reasons

Pretty Boy Aaron (feat. Tesia)- Something Good

The Dirty Shirts- Detonator

Pearl Earl- Evil Does It

ENDGRAY- Perfect Mistake

Featured Image: Lou CharLe$ at KXT’s GET LOUD at Klyde Warren Park. Photo: Jessica Waffles.

The KXT Local Show is a weekly radio program curated and hosted by Nilufer Arsala. Tune in every Thursday from 7-8 p.m. to hear new and classic tunes from North Texas artists spanning a broad mix of genres, including hip hop, Latin, rock, blues, jazz, folk and R&B.

Nilufer is the midday and Local Show host on KXT. She’s also the Manager of Radio Operations for North Texas Public Broadcasting.

