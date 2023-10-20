October is Local Music Month, KXT’s celebration of the sounds reverberating throughout North Texas! Each day, we will highlight different local artists you can hear on KXT. Check back here, find us on our social media or tune in to 91.7 FM to see the day’s featured artist.

The future of Fort Worth hip-hop rests in the hands of Lou Charle$. And though he’s not new to the stages of North Texas, KXT is excited to present him for the first time as this year’s headliner at Get Loud with KXT concert.

For Charle$, music has always been about having fun. His earliest work can be traced back to casually freestyling over instrumentals with friends.

“I remember rapping over Rick Ross’ ‘Hustlin,’” he says. “I didn’t think much of it. I was just having fun with my people, but other folk thought it was pretty good and that gave me some early validation to pursue music.”

Since his debut, the multi-hyphenate artist has been lauded as one of the most hardworking artists in North Texas, and with good reason — his output has been nearly constant since 2015, spanning a body of work that consists of a hefty amount of singles and two full-length albums. His latest single, “Locked In” is a testament to his hustle — a blueprint dripping with a dreamy beat commanded by his magnetic flow.

Charle$ has also tapped into a solid network of artists from all over Texas, having worked with fellow North Texans XBValentine and Refinery, to Houston hip-hop icon Paul Wall. His collaboration with the latter is titled “Showin Out” from the 2021 album, Life Goes On, and is a must-hear trunk rattler.

He’s also known for literally setting the stage for a roster of legendary rappers. Charle$’ live energy has established him as a trusted opener for shows led by heavy hitters like Ludacris and Cam’ron.

You can see exactly why he has captivated legends and locals alike, as well as more than 40,000 monthly listeners on Spotify, at our annual Get Loud with KXT showcase tonight at Klyde Warren Park. The show — also featuring Remy Reilly and Jack Barksdale — is free and starts at 7 p.m.

And you can stay up on the latest from Lou Charle$ through his Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, Facebook and Twitter.

You can hear even more local music at noon Mon-Fri on Local Bites and on the KXT Local Show on Thursday nights at 7 p.m. If you’re an artist from North Texas, you can submit your music to KXT for consideration right here.

Our work is made possible by our generous, music-loving members. If you like how we lift up local music, consider becoming a KXT sustaining member right here.