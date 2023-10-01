From Rock N Roll Oysters Comes Pearl Earl

Pearl Earl. From left: Bailey Chapman, Chelsey Danielle, Teddy Waggy, Ariel Hartley. Photo: Ellie Alonzo

October is Local Music Month, KXT’s celebration of the sounds reverberating throughout North Texas! Each day, we will highlight different local artists you can hear on KXT. Check back here, find us on our social media or tune in to 91.7 FM to see the day’s featured artist.

Pearl Earl is the all-female neo-psych rock brainchild of singer/songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Ariel Hartley. Founded in Denton, TX in 2014, as a three-piece, the band is now made up of original and touring members including Baily Chapmen, Stephanie Lazcano, Chelsey Danielle, Teddy Georgia Waggy, and Leeza V.

Pearl Earl’s sound is a psychedelic explosion with hints of glam, prog, punk, and synth-pop. The band has done several US tours and has shared the stage with groups such as Oh Sees, The Black Angels, Black Lips, Allah-las and has played SXSW and Levitation Music Festival.

Now based in Los Angeles and North Texas, Pearl Earl released their second album, It’s Dread (produced by Tomas Dolas of Mr. Elevator and Oh Sees), in June and will embark on their first-ever European tour in November.

Pearl Earl plays the State Fair of Texas on the Bud Light stage on October 6th at 1,3, & 5 p.m and you can keep up with the band’s adventures on Facebook and Instagram.

You can hear even more local music at noon Mon-Fri on Local Bites and on the KXT Local Show on Thursday nights at 7 p.m. If you’re an artist from North Texas, you can submit your music to KXT for consideration right here.

