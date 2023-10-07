Dallas band Los Gran Reyes brings the cumbia party

Los Gran Reyes. From left: Gabriel Castaneda, Agustin, Reyes, Sarah Sandoval, Ran Marquez, Agustin Granados, Francisco Granados, Gloria Abrego, Carlos Mario Jr., Christian Granados. Photo: Asisi Agency / Juan C

October is Local Music Month, KXT’s celebration of the sounds reverberating throughout North Texas! Each day, we will highlight different local artists you can hear on KXT. Check back here, find us on our social media or tune in to 91.7 FM to see the day’s featured artist.

One thing is for sure- if Los Gran Reyes is there, then it’s a party. Brothers Augustin Granados Jr. and Christian Granados, originally from Patzcuaro Michoacan, Mexico, started the 8-piece new cumbia group in Dallas. The group says that they draw inspiration from Cumbia Lagunera, Colombian cumbia, Argentine cumbia, and even electronic music to create a captivating musical mosaic.

Los Gran Reyes combines the sounds of accordion, keytar, trumpets, and conga to paint pictures that sometimes pull at the heartstrings, but always get you moving. The party vibe shines through in “AMBNT.” The high energy number comes complete with a video dream sequence that, of course, turns into a celebration.

Los Gran Reyes has recently performed at Traders Village in Grand Prarie and Texas Latino Pride Fest at Reverchon Park, and shows no signs of slowing down. The group is working on its second album and a new EP. You can also catch them at Revelers Hall in Oak Cliff on October 14th and Las Almas Rotas on November 4th. Be sure and check out the group’s Instagram for casual and delightful (full-band!!!) performances.

You can hear even more local music at noon Mon-Fri on Local Bites and on the KXT Local Show on Thursday nights at 7 p.m. If you’re an artist from North Texas, you can submit your music to KXT for consideration right here.

