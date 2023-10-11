A KXT DJ remembers the first time hearing Denton’s Slobberbone

Denton band Slobberbone. From left: Tony Harper, Brian Lane, Jess Barr, Brent Best. Photo: Rhonda Boaz

It must’ve been ’94 or ’95. The details are foggy. While bar-hopping around the Fry Street area on the north side of the UNT campus, walking across a back parking lot, my fellow carousers and I hear a band taking the stage at Rick’s Place. That guitar! Those drums! I gotta go find out who’s playing this ear-splitting rock! We pay the $5 entry at Rick’s door and are washed over with crunchy guitars, clever lyrics sung in gravelly voice, and cigarette smoke (Again, it was the mid-’90s…Things were different.)

That was my introduction to Slobberbone, led by frontman, guitarist and songsmith Brent Best. Formed in Denton in 1992, Slobberbone has undergone a few lineup changes over the years. Guitarist Jess Barr died in December. But Brent Best has always been at the helm. They’ve released 4 full-length studio albums, including 2000’s Everything You Thought Was Right Was Wrong Today, which contains the song “Gimme Back My Dog”, called one of the 3 greatest rock-n-roll songs of all time by author Stephen King.

We had Brent Best in-studio to perform live, solo, in KXT’s early days (December ’09), and he sang two phenomenal songs then, but we’ve never had Slobberbone as a full band here at KXT. We’ll need to remedy that as soon as the calendar allows.

Slobberbone recently played back-to-back shows celebrating 30 years of the band, “30 fer 30”, at Dan’s Silverleaf in Denton. And I scan their Facebook page occasionally, to see where and when I might catch them, and a wisp of a Fry Street memory, one more time.

