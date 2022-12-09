The KXT Local Show: Honoring Slobberbone’s Jess Barr

This week brought us the sad news that Jess Barr, former guitarist for the band Slobberbone, has died at the age of 46.

Barr was also a co-owner of the Twilite Lounge in Deep Ellum, and later opened a second location in Fort Worth. Twilite Lounge closed both locations on December 6th to honor Barr and allow time for friends, family, and staff to grieve.

Barr joined Denton band Slobberbone in 1997 and stayed with the band until 2014. We honored Barr’s memory by listening back to “Meltdown” from the 2020 album Everything You Thought Was Right Was Wrong Today.

MORE FROM THE LOCAL SHOW

Denton chimed in big time with new songs from SOMOGYI, a holiday tune from Matthew and The Arrogant Sea, and Coral Gables making its Local Show debut. From Dallas, we heard “Halfway Done” from Grades of Absolute Truth, the smooth r&b number “U And I” from BeMyFiasco, and “Needles” the contemplative hip-hop song from Furlow.

SOMOGYI is back with “Hope”- a song about staying true to yourself along your journey to success.

The Dallas songstress has already hit over 500k streams on Apple Music with “U and I”!

An elementary school music teacher by day, you can catch G.O.A.T. performing songs ranging from hip-hop to country. “Halfway Done” is a contemplative look at what has passed and what still lies ahead.

The KXT Local Show- 12/8/2022

Slobberbone- Meltdown

Yeah Huh- Candlestick Park

Pearl Earl- Evil Does It

BeMyFiasco- U and I

Bryson Cole feat. Derron- Dead Wrong

Tears- Diamantes

Grades Of Absolute Truth- Halfway Done

Bo Armstrong- Get It Right

SOMOGYI- Hope

Coral Gables- Let’s Talk

Carbon Love- Back To Life

The Chinaskis- Bought and Sold

Matthew And The Arrogant Sea- Santa Isn’t Happy Baby

Furlow- Needles

Abraham Alexander- Heart Of Gold

The KXT Local Show is a weekly radio program curated and hosted by Nilufer Arsala. Tune in every Thursday from 7-8pm to hear new and classic tunes from North Texas artists spanning a broad mix of genres, including hip hop, Latin, rock, blues, jazz, folk and R&B.

Are you a North Texas musician? Want to hear your work on The KXT Local Show? We’d love to hear from you! Submit your music for consideration here: kxt.org/submissions.

Nilufer is the host of the KXT Local Show and a KXT weekend host. She’s also the Manager of Radio Operations for KERA and KXT.

Our work is made possible by our generous, music-loving members. If you like how we lift up local music, consider becoming a KXT sustaining member right here.