PHOTOS: Get Loud with KXT celebrates local music month at Klyde Warren Park

Join us in reliving the vibrant moments from last Friday’s Get Loud with KXT event at Klyde Warren Park in Dallas, Texas.

Celebrating KXT’s local music month in October, the evening was a showcase of North Texas talent. Local artists Jack Barksdale, Remy Reilly, and Lou CharLe$ graced the stage, filling the night with soulful melodies and powerful performances

With KXT DJs as guides, guests were introduced in-person to pieces of the local music scene that help paint the picture of North Texas music. Take a peek at these snapshots that capture the energy, artistry, and community spirit that filled the air that night.

