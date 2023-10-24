PHOTOS: Get Loud with KXT celebrates local music month at Klyde Warren Park

October 24, 2023 by

A full band on stage

Remy Reilly at Get Loud with KXT at Klyde Warren Park. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Join us in reliving the vibrant moments from last Friday’s Get Loud with KXT event at Klyde Warren Park in Dallas, Texas.

Celebrating KXT’s local music month in October, the evening was a showcase of North Texas talent. Local artists Jack Barksdale, Remy Reilly, and Lou CharLe$ graced the stage, filling the night with soulful melodies and powerful performances

With KXT DJs as guides, guests were introduced in-person to pieces of the local music scene that help paint the picture of North Texas music. Take a peek at these snapshots that capture the energy, artistry, and community spirit that filled the air that night.

A full crowd in a park

Dancers at the front of the crowd during Remy Reilly’s set. Photo: Jessica Waffles

A man speaking on stage

KXT Program Director Benji McPhail on stage at Get Loud with KXT. Photo: Jessica Waffles

A musician on stage

Jack Barksdale opened the show at Get Loud with KXT hosted at Klyde Warren Park. Photo: Jessica Waffles

A musician on stage

15-year old Jack Barksdale is already a seasoned veteran of the music scene, playing gigs since 8 years old. Photo: Jessica Waffles

A young musician tuning a guitar

Jack Barksdale’s latest single “Revival Song No. 4” dropped on October 13. Photo: Jessica Waffles

A musician on stage playing guitar and singing

Barksdale’s attention to detail gives him a magnetic presence on stage. The young man has over 50,000 listeners on Spotify. Photo: Jessica Waffles

People at a merchandize booth smiling

Kurt Kangas Jr won a giveaway prize package at Get Loud with KXT by sharing a photo at the event on Instagram and tagging the station. Photo: Jessica Waffles

A woman on stage speaking

Assistant Program Director Lesley James introducing Remy Reilly at Get Loud with KXT. Photo: Jessica Waffles

A full band on stage

Midnight Thirty, Remy Reilly’s band (and a band all their own as well), on stage at Get Loud with KXT. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Two musicians on stage

Remy Reilly’s last single “What Do Ya Know” released in April and has been on rotation on KXT Radio. Photo: Jessica Waffles

A crowd sitting on a grass in a park

Music fans listening to Remy Reilly at Get Loud with KXT. Photo: Jessica Waffles

A musician on stage

Remy Reilly has over 100k plays on her Spotify artist page. Photo: Jessica Waffles

A musician on stage

Remy Reilly has been making a name for herself as a young artist in North Texas, celebrating her 20th birthday just a few days ago. Photo: Jessica Waffles

A full band on stage facign the crowd

The view from the stage at Klyde Warren Park. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Two people speaking into microphones on stage

KXT on-air talent La Bell and Benji McPhail at Get Loud with KXT. Photo: Jessica Waffles

A dj on stage

DJ Cayne getting the crowd warmed up for Lou CharLe$ at Get Loud with KXT. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Two people speaking on microphones on stage

KXT on-air talent Jackson Wisdorf and Nilufer Arsala on stage introducing Lou CharLe$. Photo: Jessica Waffles

A full band on stage

Lou CharLe$ closed out the show for Get Loud with KXT at Kylde Warren Park. Photo: Jessica Waffles

An musician on stage with a microphone

Lou CharLe$ has over 45k monthly listeners on Spotify, and over 1.5 million plays. Photo: Jessica Waffles

A rapper on stage

Lou CharLe$’ latest single “Locked In” dropped earlier this year in May. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Kids jumping in front of stage

Kids at the front of the stage were dancing hard for Lou CharLe$. Photo: Jessica Waffles

A groupd of 5 people standing and smiling

KXT on air talent backstage at Get Loud with KXT. (left to right) Nilufer Arsala, Jackson Wisdorf, La Bell, Benji McPhail, Lesley James. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Jessica Waffles is a freelance photographer/videographer and regular contributor to KXT. 

