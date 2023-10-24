PHOTOS: Get Loud with KXT celebrates local music month at Klyde Warren Park
October 24, 2023 by Jessica Waffles
Remy Reilly at Get Loud with KXT at Klyde Warren Park. Photo: Jessica Waffles
Join us in reliving the vibrant moments from last Friday’s Get Loud with KXT event at Klyde Warren Park in Dallas, Texas.
Celebrating KXT’s local music month in October, the evening was a showcase of North Texas talent. Local artists Jack Barksdale, Remy Reilly, and Lou CharLe$ graced the stage, filling the night with soulful melodies and powerful performances
With KXT DJs as guides, guests were introduced in-person to pieces of the local music scene that help paint the picture of North Texas music. Take a peek at these snapshots that capture the energy, artistry, and community spirit that filled the air that night.
Dancers at the front of the crowd during Remy Reilly’s set. Photo: Jessica Waffles
KXT Program Director Benji McPhail on stage at Get Loud with KXT. Photo: Jessica Waffles
Jack Barksdale opened the show at Get Loud with KXT hosted at Klyde Warren Park. Photo: Jessica Waffles
15-year old Jack Barksdale is already a seasoned veteran of the music scene, playing gigs since 8 years old. Photo: Jessica Waffles
Jack Barksdale’s latest single “Revival Song No. 4” dropped on October 13. Photo: Jessica Waffles
Barksdale’s attention to detail gives him a magnetic presence on stage. The young man has over 50,000 listeners on Spotify. Photo: Jessica Waffles
Kurt Kangas Jr won a giveaway prize package at Get Loud with KXT by sharing a photo at the event on Instagram and tagging the station. Photo: Jessica Waffles
Assistant Program Director Lesley James introducing Remy Reilly at Get Loud with KXT. Photo: Jessica Waffles
Midnight Thirty, Remy Reilly’s band (and a band all their own as well), on stage at Get Loud with KXT. Photo: Jessica Waffles
Remy Reilly’s last single “What Do Ya Know” released in April and has been on rotation on KXT Radio. Photo: Jessica Waffles
Music fans listening to Remy Reilly at Get Loud with KXT. Photo: Jessica Waffles
Remy Reilly has over 100k plays on her Spotify artist page. Photo: Jessica Waffles
Remy Reilly has been making a name for herself as a young artist in North Texas, celebrating her 20th birthday just a few days ago. Photo: Jessica Waffles
The view from the stage at Klyde Warren Park. Photo: Jessica Waffles
KXT on-air talent La Bell and Benji McPhail at Get Loud with KXT. Photo: Jessica Waffles
DJ Cayne getting the crowd warmed up for Lou CharLe$ at Get Loud with KXT. Photo: Jessica Waffles
KXT on-air talent Jackson Wisdorf and Nilufer Arsala on stage introducing Lou CharLe$. Photo: Jessica Waffles
Lou CharLe$ closed out the show for Get Loud with KXT at Kylde Warren Park. Photo: Jessica Waffles
Lou CharLe$ has over 45k monthly listeners on Spotify, and over 1.5 million plays. Photo: Jessica Waffles
Lou CharLe$’ latest single “Locked In” dropped earlier this year in May. Photo: Jessica Waffles
Kids at the front of the stage were dancing hard for Lou CharLe$. Photo: Jessica Waffles
KXT on air talent backstage at Get Loud with KXT. (left to right) Nilufer Arsala, Jackson Wisdorf, La Bell, Benji McPhail, Lesley James. Photo: Jessica Waffles
Jessica Waffles is a freelance photographer/videographer and regular contributor to KXT.
