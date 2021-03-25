A soul legend, a collaboration between multi-award-winning Latin Grammy artists and some fresh new singles? This week’s Song Of The Day is full of treats. On this weekly recap of KXT’s Song Of The Day, we bring you the variety that makes our station so special and personalize those selections to accompany your week. Gini Mascorro, KXT’s Music Director, is the wizard behind this magic formula.

Monday, 3/22/21: Lo Talker – Don’t Hide That Light Pt. II

“Disassemble my own body to sleep/I can’t remove the heart I wear on my sleeve/And I don’t care what it means. ” In this buzzing tune, Lo Talker‘s lead singer Andrew Shepard captures lyrical optimism amidst the noise of everything around him. Just because the world has lost its mind doesn’t mean you’re obligated to, and in “ Don’t Hide That Light” Lo Talker makes a solid case in your favor.

Tuesday, 3/23/21: Middle Kids – Today We’re The Greatest

Sydney-based trio Middle Kids have come back swinging with their newest and quite possibly their greatest release so far. The Australian trio’s title track is an eloquent meditation on finding magic in the minutiae while acknowledging the impermanence of life. Today We’re The Greatest is out now on Domino Records.

Wednesday, 3/24/21: Alex Cuba & Lila Down – Mundo Nuevo

“Mundo Nuevo” was penned during quarantine and released just in time for the first official week of spring. Alex Cuba, a multi-instrumentalist and multi-Latin Grammy winner, joins forces with the golden and otherworldly voice of Mexico’s Lila Downs (also the winner of multiple Latin Grammys) for this song about transforming heartbreak into peace and reflection. This is the first single off-of Cuba’s upcoming eight album.

Thursday, 3/25/21: Aretha Franklin – Holdin’ On

In celebration of what would’ve been the Queen of Soul’s 79th birthday, we revisit this 2003 up-tempo groove co-written with and featuring this year’s first-time Rock and Roll Hall of Fame nominee, Mary J. Blige. All hail the Queen!

Friday, 3/26/21: Jungle – Keep Moving

KXT is all about starting the weekend early with a good ole’ Funky Friday. Fall into your funky Friday vibe with this spanking new track from UK music collective Jungle. Be wowed by the choreography in the accompanying one-shot video, the power of which will compel you to get up, cue up a disco ball and bell bottoms, and shake your groove thing.

If you enjoyed these tunes and want to take them with you, we have made a playlist compiling these picks as well as previous March picks on our Spotify.

You can listen KXT’s Song of the Day every weeknight during Gini Mascorro’s show at 8pm on KXT. To follow along with to our picks throughout the week check out our Instagram and Twitter.