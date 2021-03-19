Welcome back to our weekly recap of The Song Of The Day! Every weekday KXT’s Music Director, Gini Mascorro, selects a song to be the soundtrack of your day to help serenade you toward the weekend. With the unlimited options available for music fans nowadays we know that competing for you attention and being worthy of curating the soundtrack to your day is a tall order – but we are up for the challenge every week.

Previous week’s entries have hit a mixture of emotions from isolation angst to bubbling joy but this week’s tracks err on the side of hope. Blame it on our bodies receiving more sunlight thanks to Daylight Savings Time and warmer weather across North Texas.

MONDAY, 3/15: Kat Edmondson – “If You’re Scared”

Taking a cue from Carole King’s classic track “You’ve Got A Friend,” Kat Edmonson’s latest track penned for NPR’s Morning Edition Song Project started life as a song of comfort for her own mother and offers up some sonic reassurance for this era of confusion.

TUESDAY, 3/16: Dylan Cartlidge – “Anything Could Happen”

Not one to let the COVID-19 lockdown in England dim his creative shine, rapper and indie rocker Dylan Cartlidge set all those months of self-reflection to music, culminating in the June release Hope Above Adversity. Allow lead track “Anything Could Happen” to help you slide back into your groove.

WEDNESDAY, 3/17: Valerie June – “Smile”

“Well, if you never leap/Then your heart won’t know/So you take the chance/So you just let go/And you’ll get knocked down/But that’s how you grow.” Valerie June’s knack for capturing magic is in full display in her new track “Smile.” This song speaks to overcoming life’s challenges and putting one’s best face forward because what else is one to do? Her latest studio album, The Moon and Stars: Prescriptions for Dreamers is out now.

THURSDAY, 3/18: The Cush – Haters

Resonating loudly in this era of “never read the comments” is the latest offering from Fort Worth psych rockers The Cush. “Haters” — co-produced by Burette and Gabrielle Douglas with Ben Harper — might just help you think twice before taking on the negative energy of others

FRIDAY, 3/19: Lake Street Dive – Being A Woman

From their brilliant new release, and with Mother’s Day on the horizon, Lake Street Dive’s “Being A Woman” delivers a message to the working moms and women keeping their heads above water in the pandemic age: we see you, and we hear you.

And for your enjoyment, take these tunes with you with this Spotify playlist, including all of this month’s picks so far.

You can hear the Song of the Day every weekday during Gini Mascorro's daily show at 8pm on KXT.