The KXT Local Show: Mitchell Ferguson, Alexandra, Big Techs

Local Music Month is right around the corner! We had to warm up with new tunes from Mitchell Ferguson and Alexandra out of Dallas, Denton punk band Posival sent in their new song “Flyspeck” before their new album drops in November, and Plano artist Abby Nelson made her local show debut with the indie jam “Museums”. We also checked back in with Gratzi out of Lewisville, Spencer Wilson out of Allen, and Yeah Huh out of Fort Worth.

Check out the full playlist after the highlights, and if you are an artist from North Texas, be sure to submit your music here.

Ferguson sat down with KXT writer/photographer Waffles to talk about his new EP Whole Lotta Sauce. The title track is about going after what you want with a whole lot of ambition and self esteem.. or in other words “A Whole Lotta Sauce.”

The Dallas songstress teamed up with Matte Black Sound Company out of Fort Worth for her new song “Funny.” Alexandra says the southern-influenced indie pop number is about the fickle nature of day-to-day monotony. Catch Alexandra performing at ‘The Playlist’ – our free concert series with Sweet Tooth Hotel on October 27th.

The drum and bass project comes to us from Matt Spleen who was the front man for Dallas punk band The Assassins in the ’80s and spent time in X’s For Eyes in the ’90s. You’ll find “Morning Star” on his new album, Unrested.

The KXT Local Show – 9/28/23

Mitchell Ferguson – Whole Lotta Sauce

Carbon Love – Your Man

MaZing- Last Dance

Posival- Flyspeck

Primo Danger- Oh The Stars

LemonTech- Outside The Lines

Spencer Wilson- Roll The Dice

Alexandra- Funny

Gratzi- Messing Around

About You- God Don’t Let Me Lose My Mind

Lovers&Lunatics- Ready To Go

The Rosemont Kings- Rosemont Groove

Yeah Huh- Just Keep It Real

Abby Nelson- Museum

Big Techs- Morning Star (Radio Edit)

Featured Image: Courtesty of Alexandra.

The KXT Local Show is a weekly radio program curated and hosted by Nilufer Arsala. Tune in every Thursday from 7-8 p.m. to hear new and classic tunes from North Texas artists spanning a broad mix of genres, including hip hop, Latin, rock, blues, jazz, folk and R&B.

Are you a North Texas musician? Want to hear your work on The KXT Local Show? We’d love to hear from you! Submit your music for consideration here: kxt.org/submissions.

Nilufer is the midday and Local Show host on KXT. She’s also the Manager of Radio Operations for North Texas Public Broadcasting.

Our work is made possible by our generous, music-loving members. If you like how we lift up local music, consider becoming a KXT sustaining member right here.