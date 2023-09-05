Get ready to Get Loud again.

After last year’s inaugural Get Loud with KXT concert at Klyde Warren Park, KXT is once again hosting a free celebration of the North Texas music scene on Oct. 20 in downtown Dallas.

The 2023 edition of Get Loud with KXT will feature an eclectic lineup, pulling from the wealth of talent populating the region’s stages: Fort Worth rapper Lou CharLe$ will headline, joined by Dallas singer-songwriter Remy Reilly and Fort Worth guitar wunderkind Jack Barksdale.

Here’s a quick glimpse at each of the musicians who’ll help KXT Get Loud in just a few short weeks.

Lou CharLe$

The Fort Worth rapper Lou CharLe$ has long been a mainstay of the local music scene. He advocates for artists’ visibility through civic projects like Amplify817 and helps curate South by Southwest showcases in Austin, which help boost others in the rap scene. Amid all this work, he’s also found time to craft a string of compelling records, the latest of which is 2021’s Life Goes On.

Remy Reilly

As my KXT colleague Jessica Waffles pointed out in 2021, Dallas indie-pop singer-songwriter Remy Reilly has invested some serious years in the local scene, performing around North Texas since she was 14. With a pair of EPs to her name, including 2022’s Avalanche, Reilly has kept the singles coming, the latest of which is “What Do Ya Know,” which my KXT colleague Nilufer Arsala described as “an upbeat celebration of the early stages of a new romance.”

Jack Barksdale

There’s not much about Jack Barksdale’s career to date that isn’t impressive — or even downright astonishing. At the age of just 14, the Fort Worth singer-songwriter released his debut LP, Death of a Hummingbird, a vividly crafted, deftly performed collection that saw him collaborating with artistic heavyweights like Jeff Plankenhorn and Guthrie Kennard. “I don’t have a particular style that I religiously stick to,” Barksdale told me last year. “I just like to make music that I think sounds good and write what I enjoy writing. Since my taste is always changing and expanding, that means my inspirations and my music are always changing and expanding as well.”

Get Loud with KXT featuring Lou CharLe$, Remy Reilly and Jack Barksdale at Klyde Warren Park, Dallas. 7 p.m. Oct. 20. Admission is free, but RSVPs are recommended.

Preston Jones is a North Texas freelance writer and regular contributor to KXT. Email him at [email protected] or find him on X (@prestonjones).