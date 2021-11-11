Happy 18th birthday Remy Reilly

Singer-songwriter Remy Reilly has been playing music in North Texas since she was just 14 years old. Her songs have been featured on KXT airwaves, including the collaboration with the Vandoliers, “Burn.”

“I couldn’t imagine growing up anywhere else and being raised by a better group of people,” she said in this interview. She shouts out to Opening Bell, Deep Ellum Art Company and the many musicians who’ve helped mentor her.

She also speaks about her journey as a young artist, mentorship in the community, and her upcoming EP release. Bonus: She plays a snippet of her latest single, “Lost Without You.”

What else is ahead? Her first tour, more trips to Nashville and more recording with Jonathan Tyler. Find upcoming shows on her website, including a show at Granada Theater in Dallas on Friday, November 19th supporting Parker Millsap.

Jessica Waffles is a freelance photographer/videographer and regular contributor to KXT.

Our work is made possible by our generous, music-loving members. If you like how we lift up local music, consider becoming a KXT sustaining member right here.