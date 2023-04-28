The KXT Local Show: Julian King, Remy Reilly, Lorelei K, Cure For Paranoia

The seasons are changing and that means we’re getting in new, upbeat music for Spring. This week we debuted new songs from alt-rock band Bad Lives, indie songstress Remy Reilly, and dream pop sensation Lorelei K. Zeke Forever sent in the dance track “OPEN!” from Denton, and we had some “Lavender Lemonade” with hip hop ensemble Cure For Paranoia. We even had a Local Show debut this week: Dallas-based Afrobeats artist Julian King, with “TikTok Girl.”

Check out the full playlist after the highlights and if you are an artist from North Texas, be sure to submit your music here.

King is originally from Zimbabwe and now calls Dallas home. Produced by Jordache Grant and Jah Born, “TikTok Girl” is guaranteed to get you moving. The title of the song makes a lot of sense as King has quite the following on the social platform.

Reilly and her powerhouse voice are back with “What Do Ya Know” – an upbeat celebration of the early stages of a new romance.

Fronted by Dahlia Knowles, Lorelei K delivers another dreamy hit in “I Want To Be Alone.” Catch the dream pop band at the Dallas Pride Festival this year playing the Main Festival Stage on June 3rd.

“Lavender Lemonade” is the first radio offering from the ensemble’s new full-length album Center Of The Maze (which I’ve had on repeat since it came out!). The group has been busy since the album release- check out their Tiny Desk submission!

The KXT Local Show – 4/27/2023

Remy Reilly- What Do Ya Know

Corey Breedlove- Go With The Flow

88 Killa Feat. Kali Flower- Passenger Seat

Julian King- TikTok Girl

Rafa- Trate Bien

Psychic Love Child- Ophiuchi Hotline

TIGRIS- Happy New Year

Cure For Paranoia (feat. King Kie)- Lavender Lemonade

The Rosemont Kings- Rosemont Groove

Corina Grove- I’ve Been Here Before

Bad Lives- Mixed Signals

The Wee-Beasties- Shred Season

Lou CharLe$ (feat. xBValentine)- I Like The Way

Zeke Forever- OPEN!

Lorelei K- I Want To Be Alone

Tears- Cry No More.

Featured Image: Julian King

The KXT Local Show is a weekly radio program curated and hosted by Nilufer Arsala. Tune in every Thursday from 7-8pm to hear new and classic tunes from North Texas artists spanning a broad mix of genres, including hip hop, Latin, rock, blues, jazz, folk and R&B.

Are you a North Texas musician? Want to hear your work on The KXT Local Show? We’d love to hear from you! Submit your music for consideration here: kxt.org/submissions.

Nilufer is the midday and Local Show host on KXT. She’s also the Manager of Radio Operations for North Texas Public Broadcasting.

Our work is made possible by our generous, music-loving members. If you like how we lift up local music, consider becoming a KXT sustaining member right here.