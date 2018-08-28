What’s New with Gini Mascorro — August 27, 2018

Monday, August 27, 2018
Highlights from this week’s show:
Tash Sultana – “Free Mind”
KellyMarie – “Darling, Don’t” (feat. Paul Demer)
Matt Maeson – “Cringe”
Here’s the full playlist:
Ron Gallo – “Do You Love Your Company”
Kacey Musgraves – “Velvet Elvis”
Ruston Kelly – “Mockingbird”
KellyMarie – “Darling, Don’t” (feat. Paul Demer)
Tash Sultana – “Free Mind”
Charles Bradley & The Inversions – “Whatcha Doing (To Me)”
Cautious Clay – “Cold War”
Matt Maeson – “Cringe”
Vanessa Peters – “Get Started”
Island – “The Day I Die”
Phosphorescent – “New Birth In New England”
The Marcus King Band – “Homesick”
KT Tunstall – “The River”
Kevin Gordon – “Right On Time”
Rubblebucket – “Annihilation Song”
Amanda Shires – “Leave It Alone”