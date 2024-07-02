Secrecies opened up the show at Sundown at Granada for the KXT Summer Concert. Photo: Jessica Waffles

The first of three installments of free KXT Summer Concerts dropped last Friday, featuring local synth-drenched band Secrecies and multi-instrumentalist songstress DAMOYEE at Sundown at Granada.

KXT listeners and fans of the artists came together to support local music, getting to witness the love language that is performing original music for a room that cares about music.

Secrecies released their sophomore album Perfect Bite on May 17, whose music videos have collectively racked up 3.4 million plays on YouTube. Check out photos and coverage from their album release show at Double Wide in May here on KXT.

DAMOYEE’s latest album PURPLEXED VOLUME 2 dropped on May 31, the follow-up to PURPLEXED VOLUME 1 that dropped on April 19. The Booker T. Washington HSPVA grad has been releasing music since 2019, steadily expanding her impressive discography. and fanbase, gaining over 226,000 followers on TikTok.

Come out to experience the local music scene live and in-person for free at the next two KXT Summer Concerts:

Friday, July 26 – Lexus Box Garden at Legacy Hall featuring Ella Red and Phantomelo. Doors open 7pm.

Friday, August 23 – Tulips FTW featuring Midnight Thirty and Matt Tedder. Doors open 7pm.

KXT’s Summer Concerts will continue through July and August. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Secrecies band leader Shawn Magill brought her signature etherial voice to the stage at Sundown at Granada. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Secrecies has collectively racked up 3.4 million plays on their last 3 music videos released this year. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Leah Lane shouted, “Give it up for Shawn!” on stage at Sundown at Granada. Photo: Jessica Waffles

KXT Assistant Program Director Lesley James (left) and KERA Events Manager Kathleen Meza (right) holding down the KXT swag booth at Sundown at Granada. Photo: Jessica Waffles

DAMOYEE released her new album PURPLEXED VOLUME 2 earlier this year on May 31. Photo: Jessica Waffles

The way DAMOYEE weaves songs together on stage is mesmerizing. Photo: Jessica Waffles

DAMOYEE invited the crowd to participate in her original tune “take our time,” getting everyone to sing into the mic, then looping the recording into the live song. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Lesley James out here preaching the good word of KXT Radio at the KXT Summer Concert series. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Jessica Waffles is a freelance photographer/videographer and regular contributor to KXT.

