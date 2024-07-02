The first of three installments of free KXT Summer Concerts dropped last Friday, featuring local synth-drenched band Secrecies and multi-instrumentalist songstress DAMOYEE at Sundown at Granada.
KXT listeners and fans of the artists came together to support local music, getting to witness the love language that is performing original music for a room that cares about music.
Secrecies released their sophomore album Perfect Bite on May 17, whose music videos have collectively racked up 3.4 million plays on YouTube. Check out photos and coverage from their album release show at Double Wide in May here on KXT.
DAMOYEE’s latest album PURPLEXED VOLUME 2 dropped on May 31, the follow-up to PURPLEXED VOLUME 1 that dropped on April 19. The Booker T. Washington HSPVA grad has been releasing music since 2019, steadily expanding her impressive discography. and fanbase, gaining over 226,000 followers on TikTok.
Come out to experience the local music scene live and in-person for free at the next two KXT Summer Concerts:
Friday, July 26 – Lexus Box Garden at Legacy Hall featuring Ella Red and Phantomelo. Doors open 7pm.
Friday, August 23 – Tulips FTW featuring Midnight Thirty and Matt Tedder. Doors open 7pm.
Jessica Waffles is a freelance photographer/videographer and regular contributor to KXT.
