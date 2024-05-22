Secrecies’ synth-drenched sophomore album Perfect Bite release at Double Wide

Secrecies at Double Wide for their new album Perfect Bite celebration. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Saturday night at Double Wide was filled to the brim with local music lovers, as Secrecies from Dallas celebrated the release of their 12-song sophomore album Perfect Bite. The album dropped May 17, and supporting bands for the show were The Danes and Snowdonnas.

Since their self-titled debut album in 2019, band leader Shawn Magill has been working on Perfect Bite – taking inspiration from people-watching while traveling in New York and teaching herself to play bass.

The music videos of singles from the album have gained quick popularity on Youtube, with “Cathedrals” and “Fashion Week” gaining over a million views each, and the latest video “Perfect Bite” garnering over 70k views in just four days (see video at the bottom of this article).

In an interview with I Dream of Vinyl, Magill shares, “Working with Alex Bhore was really the game changer for this album. […] He has this amazing studio with a treasure trove of instruments, vintage synthesizers, pedals, and gear, and just really gets my sound and vibe I am trying to create. We spent almost a year recording it over time, just going back in and adding more and more layers.”

Catch Secrecies at Spinster Records June 1.

Guests filled the patio at Double Wide between sets for the Secrecies album release show. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Secrecies band leader Shawn Magill on bass at Double Wide. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Leah Lane plays guitar as part of Secrecies. Photo: Jessica Waffles

The new album Perfect Bite got pressed to vinyl for the album release, which features collage art by Shawn Magill. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Phillip Washington and Alicia EV Borman holding down the merch booth for Secrecies. Photo: Jessica Waffles

The power trio rocked the room with a synth-driven shoegaze-inspired wall of sound. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Double Wide was filled by local music lovers for the celebration. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Ivan Beltran on drums with Secrecies. Photo: Jessica Waffles

A modern classic. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Shawn Magill signing copies of Secrecies records at the merch booth at Double Wide. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Jessica Waffles is a freelance photographer/videographer and regular contributor to KXT.

Our work is made possible by our generous, music-loving members. If you like how we lift up local music, consider becoming a KXT sustaining member right here.