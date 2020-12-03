KXT’s Summer Concert Series at Klyde Warren Park

Join KXT for a free concert series at Klyde Warren Park with performances by local and national artists throughout the summer.

Each show will feature intimate performances at the Klyde Warren Park stage with food trucks and beverages available for the perfect evening in the park.

These shows are free and open to the public.

Dates and Lineup:

FRIDAY 5/26 – 7PM



Headliner – KIRK THURMOND – Instagram – Website

Support – MAX POSCENTE (of About You) – Instagram

FRIDAY 6/9 – 7PM

Headliner – SUNNY WAR – Instagram – Website

Support – LAS LOS (w/Paul of Paul & The Tall Trees) – Instagram

FRIDAY 6/23 – 7PM

Headliner – LA BELL – Instagram – Website

Support – GOLLAY – Instagram – Website

FRIDAY 7/7 – 7PM

Headliner – JACOB METCALF – Instagram – Website

Support – HONIN – Instagram

FRIDAY 7/28 – 7PM

Headliner – J. ISAIAH EVANS & THE BOSS TWEED (of 40 Acre Mule) – Instagram

Support – FRANKIE LEONIE – Instagram – Website

FAQ

Is this event free?

Yes!

Are lawn chairs allowed?

Yes! Blankets and lawn chairs are encouraged.

Where is Klyde Warren Park located?

Klyde Warren Park is located at 2012 Woodall Rodgers Freeway Dallas, TX 75201. Please CLICK HERE to see Klyde Warren Park’ FAQ’s and Guidelines.

Where can I park?

Metered Parking is available streetside at most times of the day. For additional parking information, valet and other self-parking options visit here.

PLEASE NOTE: Always read the posted signs, which supersede any instructions listed. Dallas Police can and will issue tickets for illegal parking.

Will there be food and drinks?

In addition to dining options around the park, local food trucks will be on site. For updates, check back here closer to the event dates.