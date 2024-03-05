Six albums with North Texas ties celebrate 10 years in 2024

As 2024 rolls on, we continue our backward glance at Texas-tied albums celebrating significant birthdays in the next 12 months.

For this final batch, we’ve arranged, chronologically by release date, an array of mostly North Texas-rooted records which will hit their 10-year anniversaries over the course of 2024. (In case you missed it, here are the albums celebrating their 40th anniversaries, 35th anniversaries, 30th anniversaries, 25th anniversaries and 15thanniversaries this year.)

St. Vincent, self-titled (released Feb. 24, 2014)

Singer-songwriter Annie Clark (better known to fans as St. Vincent) continued her fascinating evolution on her fourth album and second collaboration with producer John Congleton. Brighter and more melodic, St. Vincent is no less angular and intriguing — letting the sun in doesn’t mean putting a damper on her artistic impulses.

Eli Young Band, 10,000 Towns (released March 4, 2014)

By the time the Denton-formed country quartet reached 10,000 Towns, it was a veteran act, having logged nearly 15 years together. The Eli Young Band’s fourth studio album (and third major label release) debuted at number five on the Billboard 200 chart, and yielded the band’s third number one single (“Drunk Last Night”).

Miranda Lambert, Platinum (released June 3, 2014)

The Lindale native and award-winning singer-songwriter co-wrote eight of the 16 tracks featured on her fifth studio album, including its title track, and hit single “Automatic.” Platinum also marked Lambert’s first record to debut at number one on the Billboard 200 chart.

Nick Jonas, self-titled (released Nov. 10, 2014)

The Dallas-born Jonas brother went it alone for his second solo LP, and struck gold with not one, but two hit singles: “Jealous” and “Chains.” Having tried on a harder-edged pop-rock sound with his prior, non-JoBros release (2010’s Who I Am, with Nick Jonas & the Administration), he went full R&B here, to winning effect.

Selena Gomez, For You (released Nov. 24, 2014)

This release marks the Grand Prairie native’s first greatest hits compilation, assembling tracks from Gomez’s solo work as well as songs from her foray into more of a rock direction with the Scene. The collection also spawned an EDM-heavy single, “The Heart Wants What It Wants,” which pointed the way forward for the one-time Disney starlet.

Parquet Courts, Content Nausea (released Nov. 28, 2014)

The Brooklyn-via-Denton quartet’s fourth album played up its typically cracked sense of humor: Content Nausea was credited on its cover to “Parkay Quarts.” The reason for such shenanigans, however, owed to the fact that half the band was absent from its creation, leaving University of North Texas alums Andrew Savage and Austin Brown to their own devices.

Preston Jones is a North Texas freelance writer and regular contributor to KXT.