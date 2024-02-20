Eleven albums with North Texas ties celebrate 15 years in 2024

As 2024 rolls on, we continue our backward glance at Texas-tied albums celebrating significant birthdays in the next 12 months.

For this batch, we’ve arranged, chronologically by release date, an array of mostly North Texas-rooted records which will hit their 15-year anniversaries over the course of 2024. (In case you missed it, here are the albums celebrating their 40th anniversaries, 35th anniversaries, 30th anniversaries, and 25th anniversaries this year.)

Ben Kweller, Changing Horses (released Feb. 3, 2009)

Greenville-raised singer-songwriter Ben Kweller embraced his Texas upbringing on this, his fourth studio album, which found the power-pop aficionado pivoting to a more countrified sound (Kitt Kitterman, Kweller’s manager, handles pedal steel and dobro throughout here).

Kelly Clarkson, All I Ever Wanted (released March 6, 2009)

After the pitched drama of her 2007 LP My December, which saw the Burleson-born pop superstar charting a decidedly more somber path (and feuding with executives at her label, RCA Records), Clarkson’s fourth studio effort is a bright, sleek pop bauble, full of up-tempo anthems (“My Life Would Suck Without You”) and tear-stained ballads (“Already Gone,” “Cry”) as only she can deliver ‘em.

St. Vincent, Actor (released May 5, 2009)

Dallas-bred Annie Clark (known to her fans as St. Vincent) stuck close to home for her sophomore album, working with fellow Dallasite John Congleton to co-produce 11 songs that radically redefined her artistic vision. Fusing arresting melodies with nervy lyrics and fierce attitude, Clark turned singer-songwriter tropes inside out to create something astonishing.

Jonas Brothers, Lines, Vines & Trying Times (released June 12, 2009)

By the time this fourth LP from the brothers Jonas (Nick was born in Dallas, and all three siblings were partially reared in Westlake, along with younger brother Frankie) rolled out, the band was nearing the end of its initial burst of fame. Still, the trio folded cameos from Miley Cyrus and Common into the record, which debuted atop the Billboard 200 chart.

Demi Lovato, Here We Go Again (released July 21, 2009)

Dallas-raised pop star Lovato separated herself a bit further from the Disney machine on this, her sophomore studio album. Rather than collaborate with the Jonas Brothers, as she had on 2008’s Don’t Forget, Lovato enlisted a battery of songwriters to help her realize her vision (Lovato is credited as a co-writer on every track here, save two.)

Miranda Lambert, Revolution (released Sept. 29, 2009)

In an effort to break away from the shock and awe of her first two records, Lindale native Lambert found a more contemplative gear on her third studio album. This shift revealed new, compelling dimensions to the singer-songwriter’s craft, as evidenced by the extraordinary likes of “The House That Built Me,” “Dead Flowers” and “Heart Like Mine.”

Selena Gomez and the Scene, Kiss & Tell (released Sept. 29, 2009)

Long before she was unraveling mysteries in the Arconia, Grand Prairie native Selena Gomez was cranking out glossy, electronic-tinged pop-rock of the sort found on this, her debut studio album. Gomez, much like her fellow North Texan contemporaries the Jonas Brothers and Demi Lovato, spent much of the 2000s figuring out how to embrace the Disney machine even as she worked to escape it.

Bowling for Soup, Sorry for Partyin’ (released Oct. 12, 2009)

Denton pop-punk foursome Bowling for Soup’s major label run came to an end with this, its seventh studio album, which features a slew of double entendre-loaded tunes and, in a nifty flourish, a hidden track featuring fellow Denton institution (and polka kings) Brave Combo.

Eisley, Fire Kite (released Oct. 13, 2009)

The Tyler-formed, Dallas-honed indie pop group Eisley has long been a proponent of releasing EPs to tide fans over between albums or ahead of tours. Fire Kite, a four-track effort, was unveiled ahead of Eisley’s fall/winter tour in 2009, and presaged 2011’s The Valley, the band’s third studio effort.

White Denim, Fits (released Oct. 20, 2009)

Indie rock band White Denim was formed in Austin, but its front man, James Petralli, called Arlington home in his youth. Fits, the band’s psychedelic third album, was part of the flurry of releases the group released in the early aughts (the odds and sods compilation Last Day of Summer followed Fits in 2010; White Denim’s fourth studio album D dropped in 2011).

Norah Jones, The Fall (released Nov. 11, 2009)

The Grapevine-raised and Dallas- and Denton-educated Jones continued to shake up her sound on this, her fourth studio album. Enlisting songwriters such as Will Sheff, Ryan Adams and Richard Julian, Jones dove into new artistic sounds, such as the luminous alt-pop reverie of lead single “Chasing Pirates.”

