Three albums with North Texas ties celebrate 35 years in 2024

As 2024 rolls on, we continue our backward glance at Texas-tied albums celebrating significant birthdays in the next 12 months.

For this batch, we’ve arranged, chronologically by release date, an array of mostly North Texas-rooted records which will hit 35 years over the course of 2024. (In case you missed it, here are the albums celebrating their 40th anniversaries this year.)

Stevie Ray Vaughan and Double Trouble, In Step (released June 6, 1989)

In Step marks the Oak Cliff-born guitarist, singer and songwriter’s fourth album, and is widely considered a return to form following 1985’s Dallas-cut Soul to Soul. This LP, which, sadly, would be the last released during Vaughan’s lifetime (he died in a tragic helicopter accident just 14 months after its release). Scorching hits like “The House is Rockin’” (co-written with Doyle Bramhall), “Crossfire” and “Tightrope” still pack a punch.

Don Henley, The End of the Innocence (released June 27, 1989)

Linden-bred singer-songwriter Don Henley truly catapulted into solo superstardom with this, his third solo album, following 1984’s Building the Perfect Beast. Henley moved 6 million copies of Innocence, which also spawned a trio of Top 40 singles, including the title track, “The Last Worthless Evening” and “The Heart of the Matter,” which Henley co-wrote with Mike Campbell and long-time collaborator J.D. Souther.

The D.O.C., No One Can Do It Better (released Aug. 1, 1989)

The man born Tracy Curry in West Dallas dropped his debut solo album — produced by Dr. Dre, no less — and less than six months after No One Can Do It Better, he was involved in a car accident that wound up substantially altering his voice. Despite suffering from a crushed larynx, The D.O.C. would follow up Better with two more LPs, and with an assist from AI, is reportedly working on new music.

Preston Jones is a North Texas freelance writer and regular contributor to KXT. Email him at [email protected] or find him on X (@prestonjones).