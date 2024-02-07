Three albums with North Texas ties celebrate 25 years in 2024

As 2024 rolls on, we continue our survey of Texas-tied albums celebrating significant birthdays this year.

For this batch, we’ve arranged, chronologically by release date, an array of mostly North Texas-rooted records which will hit their 25-year anniversaries in 2024. (In case you missed it, here are the albums celebrating their 40th anniversaries, 35th anniversaries and 30th anniversaries this year.)

The Chicks, Fly (released Aug. 31, 1999)

The Dallas-formed trio took the title of its fifth studio album literally. It produced eight singles, including hits like “Ready to Run,” “Cowboy Take Me Away” and the homicidally entertaining “Goodbye Earl.” Fly also yielded a pair of Grammys for the band, which was known then as the Dixie Chicks: Best country album, and best country performance by a duo or group with vocal for “Ready to Run”. In 2002, Fly was certified as a diamond release by the Recording Industry Association of America, signifying that 10 million units had been sold.

LeAnn Rimes, LeAnn Rimes (released Oct. 26, 1999)

The Garland-raised singer embraced her country roots on her fourth studio album, released in the wake of her pop crossover success with the 1997 hit “How Do I Live.” The record, partially recorded in Tyler at Rosewood Studio, made a top 10 debut on the Billboard 200 — it features stone-cold classics, such as “Crazy,” “Faded Love,” “Crying Time” and “Me and Bobby McGee.” Such retro choices were a bit of a gamble in the late ’90s, but the risk paid off: LeAnn Rimes ultimately sold over a million copies in the U.S. alone.

Jessica Simpson, Sweet Kisses (released Nov. 23, 1999)

Before any of the reality TV craziness, the tabloid fascination with her love life or the fashion empire, the Dallas-bred Simpson’s career began here, with her full-length, major label debut. It’s fairly innocuous, pleasantly produced stuff, particularly when considered alongside the output of Britney Spears or Christina Aguilera, just two of Simpson’s teen-pop contemporaries. But Simpson would shake things up with her subsequent release, 2001’s Irresistible.

