The KXT Local Show: DAMOYEE, Josh Hendrick, Visitor Parking

This week was super exciting for the local music community as winners were announced at the first-ever Dallas Entertainment Awards. You can check out all the winners here in an article that KXT writer and photographer Waflles wrote. She was working even as she picked up trophies for concert photography and arts journalism. Thanks, also, to everyone who voted for The Local Show for Best Radio Show. It’s such a thrill to showcase music from artists in our community each week during the show.

Which brings us to this week. We got new tunes in from pop and R&B songstress DAMOYEE, country/americana artist Evan Boyer, and we heard the new track from Vanessa Peters that debuted on our website earlier this week. We also checked out punk/grunge band Smothered, who was named Best New Band of 2023 by the Dallas Observer.

Check out the full playlist after the highlights, and if you are an artist from North Texas, send your songs in here.

The Dallas artist is no stranger to The Local Show or KXT and there might be nothing that she can’t do. An alumna of Booker T. Washington High School and Berklee College of Music, DAMOYEE is a multi-instrumentalist who is well-versed in songwriting, composing, and even scoring for film. She says her latest song is kind of daring for introverted hopeless romantics like herself.

Hendrick has been performing around North Texas since he was just 13, even fronting the band Hendrick for a decade in the early 2000s. His solo album, Why Don’t You Kiss Her Instead Of Talking Her To Death, will drop in April. He says the debut single is influenced by bands like Keane and The Flaming Lips and that comes across in “Something Like A Fever.”

The Dallas trio might be new, but the group is comprised of music vets from bands The Infamists, MNKR, and Only Ever. “Clean Up” is Visitor Parking’s debut single and it’s a catchy, lighthearted song with a fun vibe that carries through to the video.

The KXT Local Show – 2/1/24

DAMOYEE- Come Get It

Steve Austin & The Bioniq Brass Band – If You Don’t Love Me

Josh Hendrick – Something Like A Fever

Paper Cups – Bird In Flight

Market Zero – Insufferable

David Forsyth feat. Frankie Leonie – When Love Come Back Around

Evan Boyer – Home To You

Smothered- A Splinter

Chammeili- Don’t You Remember

Cure For Paranoia feat. Pat Ron & The Institute – From Texas

Pretty Boy Aaron feat. Tesia – Something Good

Vanessa Peters – Better

Visitor Parking – Clean Up

The Rosemont Kings – Six Feet Down

Katherine Paterson – Sunflower

Featured Image: DAMOYEE. Photo: Shane McCormick

The KXT Local Show is a weekly radio program curated and hosted by Nilufer Arsala. Tune in every Thursday from 7-8 p.m. to hear new and classic tunes from North Texas artists spanning a broad mix of genres, including hip hop, Latin, rock, blues, jazz, folk and R&B.

Are you a North Texas musician? Want to hear your work on The KXT Local Show? We’d love to hear from you! Submit your music for consideration here: kxt.org/submissions.