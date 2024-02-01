The first Dallas Entertainment Awards ceremony hosted Wednesday night at the Latino Cultural Center was aglow with the love of community, the celebration of arts and culture, and the undeniable fact that everyone understood the assignment when it came to the “encouraged” dress code. The theme: the glamorous stylings of the Dallas Starck Club, which thrived in the ’80s.

It was a special night honoring members of the local community who help build the tapestry of our diverse metroplex. There were more than 80 categories of awards, from music to fashion to service industry to visual media, all presented between sets from local music acts.

Performers included Dezi 5, Azwarf Hazworf & The Love Sessions Orchestra, DJ Natural High, Mark Ridlen, Stan Fran Cisco, Quentin Moore, FIT, Furlow and more.

The event was spearheaded by local musician Dezman Lehman (Dezi 5). A whole team behind him helped make it happen.

On stage, Lehman talked about missing the parts of the music scene that encouraged diverse lineups, mixing genres for shows, and embracing the melting pot of our community. After learning about the Deep Ellum Foundation and the Deep Ellum Community Association, he had an epiphany.

“I realized that if there’s something you want to do to change, you need to be the one to change it,” Lehman said. “As long as it’s for the good of the community, there’s nothing wrong with it. I said I wanted to bring my people back together again, I wanna see them dressed up. I wanna see hip hop artists mixing genres with metal artists – I want to see that again!”

The love in the room was palpable, and the vibe of camaraderie continued to the official afterparty at Charlie’s Star Lounge.

Find full list of Dallas Entertainment Awards 2024 winners at the bottom of this article.