A full band on stage

The Dallas Entertainment Awards came to fruition through the power of community, spearheaded by Dezi 5 and a team of dedicated members of the local scene. Photo: Jessica Waffles

The first Dallas Entertainment Awards ceremony hosted Wednesday night at the Latino Cultural Center was aglow with the love of community, the celebration of arts and culture, and the undeniable fact that everyone understood the assignment when it came to the “encouraged” dress code. The theme: the glamorous stylings of the Dallas Starck Club,  which thrived in the ’80s.

It was a special night honoring members of the local community who help build the tapestry of our diverse metroplex. There were more than 80 categories of awards, from music to fashion to service industry to visual media, all presented between sets from local music acts.

Performers included Dezi 5, Azwarf Hazworf & The Love Sessions Orchestra, DJ Natural High, Mark Ridlen, Stan Fran Cisco, Quentin Moore, FIT, Furlow and more.

The event was spearheaded by local musician Dezman Lehman (Dezi 5). A whole team behind him helped make it happen.

On stage, Lehman talked about missing the parts of the music scene that encouraged diverse lineups, mixing genres for shows, and embracing the melting pot of our community. After learning about the Deep Ellum Foundation and the Deep Ellum Community Association, he had an epiphany.

“I realized that if there’s something you want to do to change, you need to be the one to change it,” Lehman said. “As long as it’s for the good of the community, there’s nothing wrong with it. I said I wanted to bring my people back together again, I wanna see them dressed up. I wanna see hip hop artists mixing genres with metal artists – I want to see that again!”

The love in the room was palpable, and the vibe of camaraderie continued to the official afterparty at Charlie’s Star Lounge.

A wide shot of a lot of people in a modern artistic lobby

The lobby filled up during the pre-show at the Dallas Entertainment Awards, full of hugs between friends and fashion to die for. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Presenters on stage

Award presenters included (left to right) Gaika James, Kevin Butler, KJ Gray, Breonny Lee, Kwinton Gray and more. Photo: Jessica Waffles

A band on stage, a crowd shining phone lights

Dezi 5 kicked off the inaugural Dallas Entertainment Awards with a delightful joy that set the tone for the evening. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Remy Reilly performing at the inaugural Dallas Entertainment Awards. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Portraits of people at a gala awards show

[Top] Pre-show lobby hangs with members of The Dirty Shirts (left to right) Austin Lee Kroll, Joshua Sloan, Nick Santa Maria and [bottom] Amy Stacy, Andrew Sherman. (Photo: Jessica Waffles

A performer on stage

Delilah Duboise performing at the Dallas Entertainment Awards ceremony. Photo: Jessica Waffles

A stage with a projection and people speaking

Winners were announced by speakers on stage, alongside a projection on the screen naming the winners. Photo: Jessica Waffles

A full band on stage

FIT brought their signature style to the stage at the inaugural Dallas Entertainment Awards. Photo: Jessica Waffles

People receiving awards

Just a few of the winners of over 80 categories presented at the inaugural Dallas Entertainment Awards. [top left] Cure For Paranoia, [top right] King Clam, [bottom left] Rosegarden Funeral Party, [bottom right] Reggie Tbone Terrell. Photo: Jessica Waffles

A musician singing and rapping on stage

Lamar A Dot Thomas performing at the Dallas Entertainment Awards ceremony. Photo: Jessica Waffles

An auditorium filled with people

The crowd filled up the room at the Latino Cultural Center, packing it to the gills with the local entertainment community. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Performers on stage smiling holding awards

Presenters turned-awardees Buck Wylde, Barbie Davenport Dupree and May May Graves gave more than a few beautiful moments. Photo: Jessica Waffles

A woman smiling holding an award

KXT’s own Nilufer Arsala won the Dallas Entertainment Award for Best Radio Show: “The Local Show” on KXT. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Reuben Lael & Mandie performing at the inaugural Dallas Entertainment Awards. Photo: Jessica Waffles

A group of people standing at a micrphone, one talking

Tomahawk Jones makes a quick speech near the end of the night for Cure For Paranoia’s winning Song of the Year: “From Texas.” Photo: Jessica Waffles

A full band on stage with a lead singer in black and white striped outfit

Ishi performed his song “Ride or Die” at the Dallas Entertainment Awards ceremony. Photo: Jessica Waffles

A crowd of people outside a venue

The official afterparty of the Dallas Entertainment Awards landed at Charlie’s Star Lounge just outside of Deep Ellum. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Hunter Moehring of FIT and Gavin Mulloy at the inaugural Dallas Entertainment Awards afterparty. Photo: Jessica Waffles

A room full of people dancing with a DJ on turntables

Sam Ramirez held it down on the decks with vinyl records, keeping the festivities alive for the official afterparty at Charlie’s Star Lounge. Photo: Jessica Waffles

A man pointing at the camera winking, grunge vibe

You may know Spencer Baxter from running the door at Charlie’s Star Lounge, but he’s also the host of a punk radio show on (Dallas Entertainment Award-winning) KNON 89.3FM every Sunday at midnight. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Official press release of winners provided by the Dallas Entertainment Awards [page 1 of 3]

Official press release of winners provided by the Dallas Entertainment Awards [page 2 of 3]

Official press release of winners provided by the Dallas Entertainment Awards [page 3 of 3]