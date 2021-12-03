The KXT Local Show: Cabus, Overshare, Chancy

It was so wonderful to jump back into local music after taking a little break for the holiday! This week brought us an exciting new project from soul-pop singer Larry Gee called Cabus and a new single from Dallas band Chancy. After years of mentoring artists, singer-songwriter Brianna Ruelas released her own debut single. We also heard songs from Arlington band Phantomelo, Frisco pop artist Vanalika, and so much more.

Check out the full playlist below this week’s show highlights!

(Warning: the songs below may contain explicit language.)

Cabus

The upcoming debut EP from Larry Gee’s new project, Cabus, is a psychological thriller named Psycho and was co-written and produced with Caleb Turman (Forever The Sickest Kids), and Grant Thompson (Drugstore Cowboy). With lyrics like “Creep you like a ghost/tip towing through home/I don’t want to wake you,” the super-catchy (and deliciously intense) lead single “Call” seems to fit the theme.

Overshare

Dallas band Overshare has grown from a duo to a full four-piece band! “Prison” is the first release that features all four members and the song is all about feeling trapped by the love of others.

Phantomelo

Phantomelo consistently delivers stellar songs and visuals and “Space Prom” is no exception. The band’s last video featured a trash hurricane, AND THIS ONE HAS PUPPETS!!! (And a puppet murderer… but I won’t spoil the ending.)

KXT Local Show Playlist 12/2/21

Cabus- Call

Vanalika- (I’m) Crazy

Andy Evans- It’s Good to be Alive

Overshare- Prison

Phantomelo- Space Prom

Matthew and the Arrogant Sea- Hit Me Up Hard Times

Posival- Barcelona Dr.

Catamaran- Don’t Even Try

Suede Lacy- Stuck

Levi Ray- Stop Me Now

Brianna Ruelas- Thieves

Chancy- Saturday

Denver Williams- The Pass

Anysia- Induratized

Luna Luna- Feel It Now

Claire Reilly-Roe- Kiss Me Goodnight

Officially Simone- Close to You

The KXT Local Show is a weekly radio program curated and hosted by Nilufer Arsala. Tune in every Thursday from 7-8pm to hear new and classic tunes from North Texas artists spanning a broad mix of genres, including hip hop, Latin, rock, blues, jazz, folk and R&B.

Are you a North Texas musician? Want to hear your work on The KXT Local Show? We’d love to hear from you! Submit your music for consideration here: kxt.org/submissions.

Nilufer is the interim host of the KXT Local Show and a KXT weekend host. She’s also the Technical Director for Think with Krys Boyd on KERA 90.1 FM.

