Whether you are battling your inner demons, fighting to get up from out of bed, or just longing to be anywhere but here – life is hard sometimes. While we can’t promise that our Song Of The Day will solve all of your problems, we hope that these tracks (selected by our very own Music Director, Gini Mascorro) bring comfort as they soundtrack your daily life. Great music has the ability to do that.

Monday, 4/19/21: José González – Visions

It’s been six long years since Swedish singer-songwriter, José González’s last album. He returns with this stunning and stripped-down reflection of life in “Visions.” With his soft-toned voice, Gonzalez urges listeners to “look at the magic of reality, while accepting with all honesty, that we can’t know for sure what’s next.” José has unlocked the secret to keeping the anxiety of uncertainty at bay and we can only hope that with enough listens to this warm tune, we too will achieve the same.

Tuesday, 4/20/21: Paul McCartney (ft. Phoebe Bridgers) – Seize The Day

Adam Grant’s Monday op-ed in the New York Times about the current emotional limbo state known as “languishing” dovetails nicely with this song. Indie-rocker and guitar-smasher, Phoebe Bridgers, takes lead on this new remix of Sir Paul McCartney’s “Seize The Day.” This track is part of McCartney’s latest star-studded project, McCartney III Imagined, which includes features from St. Vincent, Anderson .Paak, and many more.

Wednesday, 4/21/21: Courtney Barnett – Crippling Self-Doubt And A General Lack Of Confidence

We can all be our own worst enemy. It’s a theme that we’ve touched upon before. But it’s a feeling that we want to try and fight back time and time again. For when your insufferable inner critic starts barking false information in your already-overcrowded headspace, drown them out with this one. It’s Courtney Barnett’s 2018 clap-back to the demons of self-doubt featuring Kim and Kelley Deal of The Breeders.

Thursday, 4/22/21: Brett Dennen – See The World

“You don’t have to be rich to get around/There are mansions growing out of the ground.” For the singer-songwriter, wine maker and visual artist Brett Dennen, it’s all about the journey, and the empathy and understanding leading to authenticity.

Friday, 4/23/21: Ora The Molecule – Die To Be A Butterfly

Inspired by the likes of Stereolab and Laurie Anderson, Norwegian artist Nora Schjelderup’s Ora The Molecule embraces the concept of conquering our fear and explores the trappings of complacency in this soothing and visceral new track. This track comes from her upcoming debut album Human Safari, which will be released on July 23 via Mute.

You can listen to KXT's Song of the Day every weeknight during Gini Mascorro's show at 8pm on KXT.

