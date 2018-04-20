Record Store Day 2018 Rundown

It’s the most wonderful day of the year and no, we aren’t talking about Christmas.

April 21 is Record Store Day 2018 and we have your rundown on where to shop and what to keep an eye out for.

While it’s great to support your local music shops any day of the year, RSD gives you the perfect excuse to pop down and buy that record you’ve had your eye on forever. Even if you don’t luck out and find the exclusive releases you were looking for, many local North Texas shops are having sales and events that are sure to make the trip worth it.

We’ve also compiled a list of 10(ish) releases we’re excited about but the full list of exclusive releases can be found here.

RSD Dallas Events:

There are tons of North Texas record stores that are participating in Record Store Day this year. Click here for a map of what stores near you are getting involved. Here are a few highlights:

If you’re looking for something a little more relaxed, Spinster Records might be your place. Opening at 8am, they’re providing coffee and donuts to customers in the morning along with DJ sets starting at 10am followed by beers from Four Corners Brewery in the afternoon. In addition to the festivities, they will be raffling off speakers and are offering sales on records, equipment and more up to 50% off.

Head to this Dallas institution for a music-filled day. The store opens at 7am for those looking to score some exclusives and there will be performances from the likes of Jade Bird, Acid Carousel, LOAFERS and more starting at 11am and going til 11pm. Plus there will be tacos from Resident Taqueria so, if we hadn’t already sold you on going, we just did.

In similar fashion, Josey Records will be opening their doors at 7am and will feature live music all day beginning at noon, including in store performances from Bliss, Native Fox, William Austin Clay and more. They’ve also been sharing some sneak peeks of exclusive releases so head over to their Facebook if you just can’t wait to see what’s in store for tomorrow.

Our Top-10 RSD Exclusives:

Ahead of her newest album release later this year, Courtney Barnett has released an exclusive sneak peek vinyl featuring two songs off the album as well as a picture disk double EP featuring songs like “Avant Gardener” and “History Eraser.” This will be a nice primer for anyone headed out to see her next weekend at Fortress Fest in Fort Worth.

David Bowie – David Bowie (Colored Vinyl) and Bowie Now (Colored Vinyl)

Bowie has a total of four RSD releases this year, but these two have grabbed our attention. The first release is a two disc, colored vinyl release of his debut album with one disc being the stereo version and the other being the mono version. The second release is also a colored vinyl and is the first commercial release of a 1977 promotional LP compilation. It also features black and white pictures taken in Berlin in 1977 by Corrine Schwab.

Car Seat Headrest – Twin Fantasy (Mirror to Mirror) (First Pressing)

For the first time, Car Seat Headrest has released their 2011 album on vinyl in the form of a two disc RSD exclusive and they’ve only pressed 4000 of them so you’ll need a bit of luck and a lot of coffee if you want to add this one to your collection.

Bob Dylan & The Grateful Dead – Dylan & The Dead (Colored Vinyl)

This record features the Grateful Dead backing up Bob Dylan on seven of his most iconic songs including “All Along The Watch Tower” and “Gotta Serve Somebody.” This epic collaboration was pressed on red and blue tie-die vinyl, just to make it even that much cooler.

First Aid Kit – “You Are The Problem Here”

First Aid Kit’s anthem “You Are The Problem Here” was originally recorded for International Women’s Day. Now, they’re releasing a live version along with the studio version as a RSD exclusive.

This album of alternates was originally released in 2017 but was never pressed on vinyl. This RSD exclusive features alternate versions to classic songs like “Seven Wonders” and “Tango In The Night” and proves a unique piece for any Fleetwood fan to add to their collection.

The National – Boxer Live In Brussels (Clear Vinyl)

Recorded in 2017 as a tribute to the 10 year anniversary of their album, Boxer, The National recorded performed the album in its entirety and have now pressed 4000 copies of it onto clear vinyl. If you’re a fan of the album, this is a must have.

This may seem like your average RSD release but we think there’s a much cooler element to this one. This record features two previously unreleased songs (one b-side and one off their upcoming album) in a super cool Rough Trade Records sleeve. If you get your hands on this, maybe consider buying a lottery ticket because there were only 3000 pressed worldwide.

As apart of Legacy Recording’s Live From The Vaults series, this never-before-heard set from Soul Asylum at the legendary Austin venue, Liberty Lunch has been released for the first time ever. This 1992 performance came just a few months after the release of their debut album and serves as a nice look back at the band’s beginning.

Laura Veirs – Fading Of Stars (Colored Vinyl)

Upcoming KXT Sun Sets artist Laura Veirs has released a 7″ record containing two songs off her yet to be released album, The Lookout. If you want a sneak peek in the form of a super cool, exclusive record, take a look around town for this one.

———

We hope this helps you plan your Record Store Day activities and gives you a glimpse into what gems could be waiting for you in record stores all across the city.

Whether you go for the live music or to add a crown jewel to your collection, we hope you get out and support local music stores and show them some love.

Happy hunting!