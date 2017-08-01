August Concerts In North Texas

It’s hot. Thankfully, so is our concert calendar.

Shake off the end-of-summer, it’s-hotter-than-heck blues with one of these upcoming shows in North Texas. Here are our picks this month:

Tue, August 1

The Dallas Arboretum

Sold out!

It’s been a stellar season for KXT Sun Sets at the Dallas Arboretum! We’re closing things out this summer with a special performance by Alabama native Anderson East and Denton favorite Doug Burr. Unfortunately, this one’s sold out, but if you want to be the first to hear about next year’s season, sign up to receive KXT Sun Sets email alerts!

Sat, August 12

The Bomb Factory

Texas-based music blog Gorilla vs Bear is pulling out all the stops this month for their sixth annual festival. Head to The Bomb Factory to see headliner and co-curators Washed Out, plus Jessy Lanza, Jacques Greene, She-Devils and more. We’re thinking this will be a synthy, soundscape-y dream, folks.

Sat, August 12

South Side Ballroom

Goddesses are about to walk among us — goddesses, people! — when the Rage and Rapture Tour heads to Dallas. Fans of both Deborah Harry and Shirley Manson can look forward to some new tracks from both women’s respective groups — Blondie came out with Pollinator just this past spring, and Garbage released Strange Little Birds last summer.

Wed, August 16

Granada Theater

Sold out!

With their breakout hit “Side Pony” in 2016, Boston’s Lake Street Dive practically became a household name. No wonder, then, that the jazz- and soul-influenced pop band’s Granada Theater show is sold out. Whether you were able to snag tickets or not, we highly recommend checking out their recent NPR Tiny Desk concert for a bit of toe-tapping, dancing-at-your-office-desk fun.

Fri, August 18

Nasher Sculpture Center

Free!

Do you love local music and film? Certainly. Do you love it even more when it’s free? Duh. So this month, check out the Nasher’s signature music and film series, ’til Midnight at the Nasher. Guests of this free event will enjoy a performance by local artist Reinventing Jude, followed by a screening of the 1991 film Soapdish, all set in the museum’s gorgeous sculpture garden. (We had the honor of shadowing Reinventing Jude recently at Children’s Medical Center of Dallas, where she gave bedside performances for patients as part of the Musicians on Call program. Watch the video above!)

Fri, August 18

The Bomb Factory

To the delight of ears everywhere, Fleet Foxes ended their six-year hiatus this summer with the release of their third album, Crack-Up. They’re bringing the tour to Dallas with a stop at The Bomb Factory. And as promised in our recent conversation with frontman Robin Pecknold, it’s going to be a cinematic, landscape-concept, whopper of a show.

Mon, August 28

The Bomb Factory

L.A.-based Lord Huron is also among the many talented artists to grace The Bomb Factory in Deep Ellum this month. If you haven’t heard their latest album Strange Trails, think again. Tracks from the indie folk album have been featured in several TV shows, including HBO’s Girls, Netflix’s 13 Reasons Why, Community and more. And don’t skimp on the opener — recent KXT Sun Sets veterans The Wild Reeds will be kicking things off.

Tue, August 29

Granada Theater

Sold out!

It’s hard to imagine a time when Nick Sanborn’s electronics and Amelia Meath’s voice weren’t married in perfect electronic-indie harmony. The Durham, North Carolina duo, Sylvan Esso, is out now touring with their sophomore album, What Now. Sadly and not surprisingly, this one’s sold out — but maybe not for you. Enter before midnight on August 7 for your chance to win a pair of ticket!

Happy concerting!