April Concerts in North Texas

April showers bring May flowers a massive lineup of concerts.

From the rock legends of your youth to inaugural Fort Worth festivals, North Texas can look forward to a gloriously-packed concert calendar this month. Here’s a look at the concerts happening in North Texas this month that you don’t want to miss:

Saturday, April 8

South Side Music Hall

New Jersey’s Real Estate released a new album back in March entitled In Mind. It’s certainly been on our minds lately. It’s the band’s first album since founding member Matt Mondanile’s departure, proving that while band members may have changed, the group’s signature dreamy, indie sound has not. Thankfully.

Saturday, April 8

Main Street Garden Park

Needless to say Old 97’s are a Dallas music staple. And their one-stage, one-day festival is becoming one, too. This year’s drool-worthy lineup includes Lucinda Williams, Mavis Staples, The Jayhawks and more. Oh, and a 40-foot ferris wheel, corn dogs galore and tons of midway fun.

Sunday, April 9

Verizon Theatre in Grand Prairie

U.K.’s Bastille head to North Texas this month. The London-based band’s latest album is called Wild World and features all the giddy, synthy, crowd-rallying choruses the group became famous for since their start in 2010.

Tuesday, April 11

South Side Ballroom

Speaking of our British allies, Glass Animals have gradually become one of the biggest bands out of Oxford since Foals, what with hits like “Gooey” and “Pool.” Their latest release How To Be A Human Being expands upon that initial success, setting them up for a whirlwind tour of shows and fests, including Coachella and a Dallas stop at South Side Ballroom.

Thursday, April 13

Club Dada

Peanut butter and jelly. Pen and paper. Frodo and Sam. Some things are better in pairs. Add Dwight A. Baker and Patricia Lynn, The Wind and The Wave respectively, to that list. The enchanting Austin duo wow’d us last summer when they came by for a KXT Live Session ahead of their KXT Sun Sets performance. Worth a re-watch or two. Or three. Or eight.

Thursday, April 13

Trees

Do you remember what you were doing in the eighth grade? Probably not launching a successful, critically-acclaimed American indie rock band, huh? Well, back in 2005, Jonathan Rado and Sam France did. And they’re still kicking. Foxygen’s latest release, Hang, is a departure from its earlier Baroque-pop predecessors, but no less enigmatic.

Saturday, April 15

Majestic Theatre

Moz is headed our way, North Texas. Well, hopefully. Despite previous cancellations due to illness, the iconic frontman of The Smiths (widely credited as a seminal figure in the emergence of indie rock and Britpop) is bringing his prolific solo career to Majestic Theatre on April 15. (Psst! Be sure to stop by the KXT table at this one and say hi!)

Saturday, April 15

Allen Event Center

Manchester quartet The 1975 made a mighty return with what was far and away our favorite album title of 2016: I Like It When You Sleep For You Are So Beautiful Yet So Unaware Of It. They’re bringing their glam-synth sound to Allen Event Center on April 15. Don’t miss out!

Friday, April 21

Club Dada

It’s hard to pin down The Wild Reeds into one genre. The trio dips in and out of ethereal folk, rock and roll rhythm and a hint of country twang, but it all comes back to the root of this band’s power: harmonies that create an instrument in and of itself. (Psst! Tune in on the afternoon before their show for the L.A.-based group’s KXT Live Session!)

Saturday, April 22

American Airlines Center

Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers may be one of the most iconic bands in American music history. And they’re bringing their 40th Anniversary Tour to American Airlines Center in Dallas on Saturday, April 22. Look out for a very special guest appearance by Joe Walsh, and a very excited North Texas crowd.

Thursday, April 27

The Bomb Factory

Grammy award-winning British singer-songwriter PJ Harvey, MBE has had our hearts since, well, a very long time. What can we say about the poet/writer/artist/dame that has gifted the world with a decades-spanning discography that is always changing and never disappointing? Don’t even think about missing her at The Bomb Factory on April 27. That’s what we can say.

Saturday, April 29

The Kessler

The latest release from Dallas’ Wall of Orange is a lovely hybrid of ephemeral, 90s, psychedelic influences. It’s a joy to listen to, and fortunately you can hear it for yourself live at The Kessler this month when the group celebrates the release of their self-titled album on vinyl.

Saturday, April 29

The Bomb Factory

The Pixies have been acclaimed as the most influential, pioneering band of the late 80’s alt/rock movement, having blazed the trail for artists from Nirvana to Radiohead to Pearl Jam. Today, a whole new generation of music fans are discovering their iconic “loud-quiet-loud” signature sound. You can be one of those fans when we present them at The Bomb Factory later this month.

Saturday, April 29-Sunday, April 30

Fort Worth Cultural District

A new music festival is coming to Fort Worth! And no pun intended, but that is music to our ears. Held in Funkytown’s beautiful Cultural District, the inaugural Fortress Festival will feature internationally-acclaimed headliners including Run The Jewels, Purity Ring, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Houndmouth and many more. We’re excited about this one, folks!

Sunday, April 30

Majestic Theatre

Hard to believe it’s been 10 years since the release of Brandi Carlile‘s career-changing album The Story. We’re thrilled to present the singer-songwriter at Majestic Theatre for an acoustic performance of that seminal album in its entirety. FYI, you can get primed and ready for the show by re-visiting our KXT Live Session with Brandi from 2015.