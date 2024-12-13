The Homegrown Music Show: Remy Reilly, Angel White, Sabor Puro

This week’s show kicked off with a moody melody from Henry the Archer out of Fort Worth, and his original holiday song “A Lonely Christmas,” from early in his discography, holding up nicely in the chilly December night.

Brand new singles hit the airwaves, including Reid Perry‘s new alt-country style track “Gaslight.” Although originally from Montana, Perry has been called North Texas home since 2017 – save for a short stint in California in 2019.

Dallas country girl Elaina Kay‘s “Saint” got a spin, ahead of her 7th annual Elaina Kay’s Cornbread and Country event coming up January 18 at Longhorn Ballroom. The event features homestyle Texas BBQ, Western vibes, and a lineup including Mitchell Ferguson, Corina Grove, Mike McClure Duo and more. Find tickets on PreKindle.

Carson S from Fort Worth alt-rock trio Anderson Swim Club has been releasing solo music, including “The Jealousy Song” which premiered on the Homegrown Music Show last night and drops everywhere today.

Fort Worth sweetheart Matthew McNeal‘s new single “Dropped the Ball” came ahead of his show tonight Friday the 13th at Tulips FTW, featuring live tattooing and supporting act .MARCEL. (Brandon Marcel, who you may recognize from performing at Dickies Arena with Leon Bridges a few weeks ago). Find tickets for tonight’s show here.

“Reaching For Stars (Without A Clue)” by Denton emo-esc band Upsetting got a spin ahead of their show at Club Dada next Friday December 20, alongside featured artists Fever Cult, Llewelyn, and Left of West (Houston). Find tickets here.

Remy Reilly

The latest single from Dallas/Frisco songstress Remy Reilly is a soulful and commanding alt-pop song that tackles subjects of intimacy in the modern age. As a young woman, Reilly’s powerful voice tears back the layers of emotion in the latest addition to her discography of confessional themes. Relatable and heart-wrenching, this track shows once again why Reilly is a standout songwriter of her generation.

Catch her live for the Whataburger x KXT 91.7 Presents: Homegrown Bites Live concert, featuring artists on the Homegrown Bites Vol 1 vinyl record collaboration with Whataburger and KXT earlier this year. Lineup includes: Angel White, Cure for Paranoia, Damoyee, Phantomelo, The Wee-Beasties and more on December 28. Find tickets on Live Nation.

Angel White

Angel White’s latest single, “CROSSROADS,“ is a heartfelt ballad reflecting on the challenges of feeling lost and seeking direction in life. Known for his unique mix of folk, country, and soul, Angel brings emotional depth and personal vulnerability to this track. He describes the song as a plea for guidance, emphasizing that even when life feels uncertain, a path forward can always be found. This release follows his earlier summer single, “DOWN BY THE RIVER,“ and continues the themes of his Texas roots as a 5th generation Texan. Catch him at Whataburger x KXT 91.7 Presents: Homegrown Bites Live on December 28 and on tour in early 2025.

Sabor Puro

Sabor Puro means “Pure Flavor,” and the spicy Dallas cumbia band brings the flavor with their debut single, “Eztrellas Brillantez.” Anytime this band gets on stage, it’s a phenomenon. Lead singer Sylvia Garcia is a fierce performer, as commanding as she is bubbly – getting the crowd on their feet and dancing through the night.

The Homegrown Music Show – 12/12/24

“Lonely Christmas” – Henry the Archer

“Dirty Work” – Remy Reilly

“CROSSROADS” – Angel White

“Gaslight” – Reid Perry

“Saint” – Elaina Kay

“Dropped The Ball” – Matthew McNeal

“The Jealousy Song” – Carson S

“Mexico” – Drugstore Cowboy

“Coattails” – Megan Storie

“Constantinople” – Fishing in Japan

“Gabby” – Fantasticboom

“Reaching For Stars (Without A Clue)” – Upsetting

“Eztrellas Brillantez” – Sabor Puro

“Malos Modales” – Ceci Ceci

“One Thing” – Luna Luna

The KXT Local Show is a weekly radio program curated by Waffles. Tune in every Thursday from 7-8 p.m. to hear new and classic tunes from North Texas artists spanning a broad mix of genres, including hip hop, Latin, rock, blues, jazz, folk, pop, punk and R&B.

Are you a North Texas musician? Want to hear your work on The KXT Local Show? We’d love to hear from you! Submit your music for consideration here: kxt.org/submissions.