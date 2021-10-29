Dallas-based Sabor Puro brings infectious energy to the dancefloor

Sabor Puro is a Dallas-based cumbia band whose name translates to “Pure Flavor.”

Steeped in expressive energy, this band does not disappoint in the flavor department. Lead singer Sylvia Garcia spends the whole set belting songs and dancing with the crowd — all without losing a beat while in heels.

Her style and grace gives big Selena vibes, showering the audience with positive loving smiles and twirling guests in dance. She might even start a dance circle right in the middle of the dance floor.

The band is power-packed with 3 horns (saxophone, trumpet and trombone), 2 percussionists, guitar and bass, bringing a full party to your ears.

I caught them on Oct. 22 at Revelers Hall for this video. You can see them at LaReunion Music Fest this Sunday, October 30.

Jessica Waffles is a freelance photographer/videographer and regular contributor to KXT.

