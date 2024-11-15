The Homegrown Music Show: Derek Skelton, Fever Cult, Hampton

Dallas indie pop band Cryptolog premiered their new song “Trapeze (feat. Catho)” on the show last night, and it officially dropped everywhere today. The single comes out ahead of their album Time With You, set to release November 22.

“Action Reaction” by Carrollton indie-psych trio Citrus got a spin on the show, from their album In The Grove. Catch them live December 14 at Ruins in Deep Ellum with Crash Through The Floor & Trash Puppies.

You may have seen Monica Valli on lead guitar with Abraham Alexander, and last night her debut single “Roam” hit the airwaves on KXT. A Berklee College of Music graduate, her versatility and virtuosity bring a fresh sound to the folk-rock scene that showcases her evocative songwriting.

J.M. Solis made his KXT debut this week with his latest single “Anything in Every Way.” He’s released five self-produced tracks this year, exploring introspective themes of love and life through a dreamy neo-psychedelic lens.

Vincent Neil Emerson‘s brand new single “Rodeo Clown” is a playful country tune with Emerson’s signature twang, delivering the Fort Worth artist’s first release since his 2023 album The Golden Crystal Kingdom. Check out the song’s music video, shot at The Lonesome Rose in San Antonio, TX. Catch him on tour with Colter Wall in December and closing out the year in San Diego at Wild Horses Fest with Post Malone and Paul Cauthen.

Another drop out of Fort Worth, blues soul singer and guitarist Michael Lee & The Wartime Limousine released a 4-track EP of cover song called Object of the Game this month, with the jazzy cover of an R&B Bobby Patterson song “I Get My Groove From You” getting a spin on the show.

Derek Skelton

McKinney-based country artist Derek Skelton has been making waves with his soulful, genre-blending sound, infusing country with a pop edge reminiscent of Justin Timberlake. His charismatic delivery and smooth vocal tone lend a modern twist to classic country themes, effortlessly bridging heartfelt storytelling with contemporary flair. His latest single “Old Days” is about the dream of meeting someone special organically instead of on the internet, and showcases the unique timbre of his voice.

Catch him live this Saturday November 16 at The Garage in McKinney, and on November 18 in Hendersonville at The Local for “Nashville’s Most Wanted” writers round (just North of Nashville).

Fever Cult

The dream pop-rock band straight out of Fort Worth, Fever Cult, just released their latest single “Shallow,” accompanied by a psychedelic music video directed by Brian Bradley. Led by the buttery smooth vocals of Erin Quinn, listening to the song is like putting yourself in a trance — submersed in a celestial dance of strings and synth. Check out the music video below and stream the song now.

Hampton

Denton indie-rock duo Hampton released their second song ever last week, and it’s a certified indie banger. The breezy track brings feelings of nostalgia and a wandering restlessness; the perfect track to escape into from the world. Written by Carson Struck and Colin Nelson, the song is about the emotions that come when striking out on your own and leaving the past behind.

The KXT Local Show is a weekly radio program curated by Waffles. Tune in every Thursday from 7-8 p.m. to hear new and classic tunes from North Texas artists spanning a broad mix of genres, including hip hop, Latin, rock, blues, jazz, folk, pop, punk and R&B.

Are you a North Texas musician? Want to hear your work on The KXT Local Show? We’d love to hear from you! Submit your music for consideration here: kxt.org/submissions.