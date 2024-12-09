The limited edition Homegrown Bites Vol 1. with KXT x Whataburger. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Earlier this year, KXT’s annual Homegrown Music Month added something tasty for fans to take home: Homegrown Bites, Vol. 1.

The limited edition compilation, produced by KXT in partnership with Whataburger, was pressed on — what else? — custom orange vinyl.

If you missed out on the LP (or even if you were fortunate enough to snag one at one of the five drops KXT hosted across North Texas in October), there’s still a chance to hear the acts featured on the record.

Making the leap from the turntable to the stage, Homegrown Bites Live will take over the House of Blues on Dec. 28. The line-up includes North Texas favorites like Larry Gee, Angel White, Cure for Paranoia, Damoyee, Parker Twomey, Squeezebox Bandits, Remy Reilly, Phantomelo and the Wee-Beasties.



It’s a rare opportunity to see some of these acts in a more intimate environment.

Cleburne country artist Angel White, for example, has recently performed at Dickies Arena and Dos Equis Pavilion, two venues 10 times the size of House of Blues, while Squeezebox Bandits often headlines the 6,000-capacity Billy Bob’s Texas.

Homegrown Bites Live will also afford attendees the opportunity to catch artists whose profiles are rapidly rising (singer-songwriter Parker Twomey, for instance, recently had a co-writing credit on Miranda Lambert’s latest studio album).

Below, a quick playlist of key tracks from each of the featured performers to whet your appetite before the big show.



Larry Gee, “Slip Away”

Angel White, “If You’re Gonna Leave”

Cure for Paranoia, “Long Gone”

Damoyee, “Higher”

Parker Twomey, “Counting Down the Days”

Squeezebox Bandits, “Hello Heartache”

Remy Reilly, “Dirty Work”

Phantomelo, “The Tempest”

The Wee-Beasties, “Shotgunning Beers in the Parking Lot”



Homegrown Bites Live at House of Blues, Dallas. 8 p.m. Dec. 28. Tickets are $19-$71.

Preston Jones is a North Texas freelance writer and regular contributor to KXT. Email him at [email protected] or find him on X (@prestonjones).