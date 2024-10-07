Got vinyl? Music fans descend upon Whataburger for Homegrown Bites Vol. 1 giveaway

Vinyl featured artists The Rosemont Kings came out to KXT’s first Homegrown Bites Vol. 1 vinyl record giveaway at the Lemmon Ave Whataburger location in Dallas. Photo: Jessica Waffles

KXT kicked off its Homegrown Music Month with a bang at the Lemmon Ave Whataburger in Dallas on last Wednesday October 2, where eager fans lined up for a chance to grab Homegrown Bites, Vol. 1 — a limited-edition orange vinyl featuring North Texas artists like The Rosemont Kings, Phantomelo, Cure for Paranoia, Squeezebox Bandits, and more.

One particularly dedicated fan arrived as early as 10:00 AM, determined to secure his copy of the vinyl. Throughout the afternoon, attendees expressed heartfelt appreciation as they picked up their records, with some coming for the vinyl and staying for Whataburger, while others stumbled upon the event during lunch and left with a surprise piece of North Texas music history.

One fan, who simply stopped in for a bite to eat, discovered the giveaway and was thrilled to find out he’d been handed a free vinyl—especially since he’s been a KXT listener for years. The event was filled with excitement, and KXT DJ Lesley James was on hand to meet with attendees and keep the energy going.

Over 150 vinyls were given out at the first drop in Dallas. If you missed this event, don’t worry — there are more giveaways every Wednesday in October at Whataburger locations across North Texas. Featured artist Angel White will make appearances at the Fort Worth and Plano giveaways on October 16 and 23, while Remy Reilly will close out the month in Carrollton on October 30. Be sure to stop by, grab a vinyl, and enjoy the best of Texas music and food.

Pick up your free vinyl at these locations 12:00 PM – 1:30 PM:

Oct. 9 Rayzor Ranch Whataburger (2420 W. University Dr., Denton)

Oct. 16 Texas Christian University Whataburger (2401 W. Berry St., Fort Worth)

Oct. 23 North Dallas Whataburger (433 Coit Rd., Plano)

Oct. 30 Carrollton Whataburger (3424 E. Hebron Hwy., Carrollton)

Look out for the KXT sign outside the Whataburger giveaway locations. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Local music advocates Veronica and Austin Young showed up to grab their free copy of Homegrown Bites Vol. 1. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Whataburger is a proud supporter of KXT Radio. Photo: Jessica Waffles

KXT Marketing Coordinator Kaitlyn Matthews sporting her KXT Swag designed by Denton artist Claire Morales during the 2020 KXT Member Campaign. Photo: Jessica Waffles

It’s hard not to ask for a selfie with the one and only Lesley James. Photo: Jessica Waffles

KXT Member Susan Carson (left) and KXT DJ Lesley James (right_. Photo: Jessica Waffles

The limited edition Homegrown Bites Vol 1. with KXT x Whataburger. Photo: Jessica Waffles

